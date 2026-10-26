Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Central Delhi for October 27, lists 6 diversion points

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for movement of vehicles in Central Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The restrictions and diversions will remain in place for two hours between 10 am to 12 noon, depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements, the traffic police said on Monday.

The restrictions and diversions will remain in place for two hours between 10 am to 12 noon, depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements. (Photo for representation) (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the department, diversions will remain in place at six points that include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Similarly, traffic restrictions will be implemented along six routes. These are:

- BSZ Marg: ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate.

- Shanti Van Chowk: Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover.

- Asaf Ali Road: Delhi Gate to NS Marg.

- Shantivan Chowk: Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg.

- Guru Nanak Chowk: Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

- Rajghat: Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police also urged the motorists and commuters to follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion, the police said as it asked commuters to connect with Delhi Traffic Police on social media and helpline numbers. However, the reason for the traffic restriction was not given by the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police also urged the motorists and commuters to follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion, the police said as it asked commuters to connect with Delhi Traffic Police on social media and helpline numbers. However, the reason for the traffic restriction was not given by the department. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police is bracing for the coming winter months and the subsequent worsening pollution levels, the vehicular emission being one of the key factors.

As Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday held a virtual meeting with traffic police officials from neighbouring NCR districts to review preparations for the coming months, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the meeting that more than 10,000 challans for traffic and pollution violations are being issued daily. Officials also discussed action against overage petrol and diesel vehicles and the diversion of trucks not bound for Delhi through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.