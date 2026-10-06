New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded ₹58.98 lakh compensation to the family of a woman killed in a road accident in 2022. Delhi tribunal awards ₹58.98 lakh compensation to family of woman killed in road accident

Presiding Officer Manish Sharma was hearing a claim petition filed by the woman's family and held the tractor driver guilty of "gross neglect and default", finding that his vehicle had hit the woman's scooter from behind near Khajuri Chowk on May 23, 2022, resulting in her death.

The tribunal directed Magma HDI General Insurance Co. Ltd., the insurer of the tractor, to pay the compensation to the family.

In an order dated October 1, the tribunal said, "The accident occurred due to negligent driving of Respondent No. 1 . Respondent No. 1 was driving the Offending Vehicle rashly, at a high speed. The Offending Vehicle hit the scooty of the deceased forcefully, due to which the deceased suffered fatal injuries".

The tribunal said the eyewitness account was reliable and noted that the driver had failed to step into the witness box to challenge the evidence against him.

"The only inference possible in the given facts and circumstances is that of neglect and default" on the part of the driver, the tribunal said, holding him responsible for the fatal accident.

The tribunal also rejected the insurance company's contention that it was not liable as the accident involved a trolley attached to the tractor and the trolley had not been separately insured.

It held that a trolley attached to an insured tractor becomes part of the tractor and consequently the insurance company was liable to pay the compensation.

It then awarded ₹58.98 lakh to the family of the victim under various heads.

The insurer was directed to deposit the amount within 30 days, failing which it would be liable to pay 12 per cent annual interest for the period of delay.

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