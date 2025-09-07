Gusty winds, light rain likely in Delhi today; Yamuna flows above danger mark

Gusty winds, light rain and thundershowers are predicted for parts of Delhi on Sunday, even as the water level in river Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark in the city. Rain accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is very likely in several parts of Delhi on Sunday,(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department has said that some isolated areas will experience thundershowers, and moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rain accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is very likely in several parts of Delhi on Sunday, IMD said, but no rain alert has been issued. The weather panel also predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thundershowers in isolated places.

Yamuna continued to flow above the danger level in Delhi on Sunday as visuals showed a flood-like situation in parts of the city, including the Mayur Vihar area.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 34-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Met Centre of Delhi has said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at UP’s Deoband, Muzaffarnagar . While, light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi NCR, including Gurugram, Manesar, Jhajjar and Farukhnagar.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below the season's average. The relative humidity of 78 per cent was recorded at 5.30 pm.

According to IMD, Haryana-Chandigarh received 7-11 cm of rainfall till 8:30 AM on Saturday. Delhi's air quality improved on Saturday, and was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna continued to recede, recording at 205.98 metres at 8 PM on Saturday at the Old Railway Bridge, coming down below the 206 metre evacuation mark after several days.

For the past few days,the Yamuna has been flowing in spate, with water pushing into streets and inundating homes. Tents and shelters were set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in the Mayur Vihar areas to accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas near the river temporarily.