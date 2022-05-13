Delhi: Anti-encroachment drives continue, bulldozers roll through 6 areas
The bulldozers and enforcement teams from the three municipal corporations targeted six neighbourhoods on Friday and razed hundreds of illegal hutments, temporary structures, street vends and ramp/staircase extensions on footpaths.
The anti-encroachment drives were undertaken in several areas, including Goyal Dairy in Najafgarh, Vishu Garden in west zone, Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh, Samaypur Badli in Rohini, and Krishna Nagar in east Delhi. The drive planned in Bawana JJ Colony could not be conducted for want of police force protection.
A senior official from licensing department of South Delhi Municipal Corproation (SDMC) said two drives were undertaken in west and Najafgarh zones on Friday and 3,400 square metres (sqm) of land was cleared of encroachments.
“The colonies covered under the drive included Gopal Nagar, Dhichau Kalan, Roshanpura, Subhash Nagar and Vishnu Garden. The drive in Najafgarh freed up 2,000 sqm of area, and 13 items have been seized. In Goyla Dairy, we have demolished 15 illegal rooms, 42 tin sheds and six staircases. This area has been witnessing encroachments for a long time,” the official said, asking not to be named.
In the west zone, the drive was carried out in Subhash Nagar, Milap Nagar market, Shyam Nagar and the main Khayala Road. Extensions in the form of ramps and staircases were removed and 20 items were seized to free up a 1,400 sqm area, the SDMC official quoted above said.
North Delhi Municipal Corporation undertook its encroachment removal drives from near Samaypur Badli Metro station up to Rohini Sector 18 Metro station and Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh. But the drive planned in a slum colony of Bawana could not be executed due to non-availability of police force, the north corporation commissioner Sanjay Goel said.
“During the encroachment removal drive in Rohini, from Samaypur Badli Metro Station to Sector 18 Metro station, 75 temporary structures and jhuggies were removed. During the drive along the 1.3km stretch, we seized six wooden tables and wooden boards and six dumpers. Six truck loads of debris was removed from the site,” Goel said. About 1,300 metres was freed up on both sides of the road, he said.
The drive in Prem Nagar and Gali Number 6 in Karol Bagh freed up around 1,000 sqm of land. “After the removal of garbage from the site, levelling work of the entire plot has started,” the commissioner said.
He said encroachment removal drive is a routine process and the action is an attempt to clear walkways and roads from encroachments to ease traffic flow and pedestrian movement .
East Delhi
East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) carried out an encroachment removal drive in Krishna Nagar area and Jheel Chowk and cleared up 2km of road space. EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said a heavy police force was present during the drive and that helped control the encroachers who resisted the drive.
“We have removed wooden counters, plastic drums, carts, trolleys etc from the footpaths at Jheel Chowk. In the Krishna Nagar drive, we focused on a belt along Rupa Dairy where street vendors had encroached on public space. We will continue to take such action till east Delhi’s roads are free of encroachments,” he said.
Homebuyers demand timely completion of Sai Aaina project
Home buyers of Sai Aaina project on Friday morning staged a protest at the DTCP office in Sector 14 demanding an inquiry into the reasons why the authority cancelled the licence of the housing project located in Sector 68. Launched in 2017 by Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd, the housing project was set for completion this year. Protestors sought timelines for project completion and delivery of flats.
Delhi: Mercury crosses 46°C in some areas, IMD says heatwave to worsen
Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a 'severe heatwave' would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.
State increases Raj Thackeray’s security following death threats
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly received death threats for his campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques. MNS legislator Bala Nandgaonkar had warned the state government against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray's hair is touched,” warned Nandgaonkar. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double but triple the security for Raj Thackeray,” said Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.
Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.
Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%. Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.
