Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi’s Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday.
Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station. The case was later transferred to the CBI when Gujjar’s family members alleged that he was murdered by jail officials for not paying extortion money.
Meena is the first jail officer to be arrested in this case, which made headlines last year after it emerged that prison officers tried to cover up the murder. Meena, who was the senior most officers inside the jail at the time of Gujjar’s murder, was under suspension since last year.
Gujjar, 29, was allegedly beaten to death by prison officers inside jail 3 on August 3,2021. His family members alleged Gujjar was beaten to death for allegedly failing to pay the “protection money” to prison officers. But the prison department said Gujjar and two others were injured in a scuffle that broke out after jail officers confiscated a cell phone, data cable, and a knife inside Gujjar’s cell. The alleged gangster succumbed to his injuries and was found dead in a cell, where he was shifted, the following morning.
Until his arrest in August 2020, Gujjar was one of the western Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted persons. He was named accused in at least eight murder cases among other criminal cases. He carried a reward of ₹1.25 lakh at the time of his arrest --- ₹1 lakh announced by Uttar Pradesh police and ₹25,000 by Delhi police.
The central investigating agency is also probing the role of other prison officers for murder and charges of extortion against them. On March 4, 2022, CBI told a city court that they were likely to register a separate case of extortion in the matter against jail officers.
A prison spokesperson confirmed Meena has been arrested but refused to divulge more details.
Gujjar’s brother, Ankur Gujjar, said CBI had recorded the family’s statement on the money that was paid to the jail officers. “The CBI team visited us last week. We have handed them all the evidence that we have related to the money transfers to the jail officers,” he added.
HT had earlier reported that the CBI has found proof, which shows Gujjar’s family members deposited at least ₹2 lakh rupees in three different bank accounts on March 22, 23, 29, and April 4 in 2021. The money was transferred through UPI in the name of Rizwan Ahmed, Anshul Bedi and another unnamed person. Apart from these online transactions, the CBI is also probing allegations that ₹50,000 was paid outside jail number 3 to a person named Rishi sometime in May 2021.
The CBI did not respond to requests seeking a comment on the investigation.
-
MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1
PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will soon start running across the state. The state transport body's first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day. Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July.
-
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
-
PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday. Additional director general KS Pratap Kumar further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi. At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
