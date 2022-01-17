Delhi: New cases dip to 12-day low amid testing drop, positivity up slightly

The Capital continued to record a dip in the number of daily Covid-19 infections, with cases on Monday dropping to a 12-day low of 12,527, even as tests fell below the 45,000 mark for the first time in 50 days, showed data released by the Delhi government.

Hospitalisations, meanwhile continue to remain low, with 2,784 patients occupying beds in Delhi’s health care facilities, up from 2,711 a day ago. Of Delhi’s 15, 505 dedicated Covid-19 beds, over 82% were still vacant as on Monday, showed the state government’s health bulletin.

Compared to nearly 65,000 tests conducted on Sunday, Delhi, on Monday conducted only 44,762, of which 27.99% samples returned positive results. This number, known as the test positivity rate, went up marginally from 27.87% on Sunday.

Delhi last added fewer cases on January 5, when the city recorded 10,665 fresh infections.

Data released on Monday also showed that 24 people succumbed to the virus.

While the government has said the consistent decline in cases could be an indication of the easing of the current Covid-19 wave, it is important to note that the reduction in infections over the last four days came on the back of lower than usual testing.

From over 105,000 tests on January 12, to 98,832 tests the day after that, then 79,758 on Friday, 67,624 on Saturday, 65,621 on Sunday and finally 44,726 tests on Monday - tests have dipped consistently in the city, a fall that the state government has attributed to a change in testing protocol by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday clarified that who wanted to get tested was being tested and added that no doctors’ prescription is required to get checked for Covid-19 in the Capital.

“We are following the testing protocol set by the Centre, and everyone who wants to get tested is being tested. There was also a rumour that people need doctors’ prescription for tests now, but that is not true,” Jain said.

As on Monday, just fewer than 84,000 people in Delhi were battling Covid-19.