Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘poor’ zone; min temp rises to 9.7°

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the higher end of the “poor” category on Monday following a drop in wind speed even as the minimum temperature rose marginally to 9.7°C, a degree below normal, compared to 7.8°C a day earlier. The AQI was likely to stay in the “poor” range until Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

An average air quality index (AQI) of 260 (poor) was recorded at 8am. It was 227 (poor) at 4pm on Sunday and 152 (moderate) on Saturday.

Private forecaster Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat said a western disturbance influencing the region slowed down wind speed.” He added an increase in wind speed from February 12 will improve AQI.

The Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI was likely to stay in the “poor” range until Tuesday before improving to “moderate” on Wednesday. The AQI was likely to be between “poor” and “moderate” for the subsequent six days.

The minimum temperature was expected to rise and hover between 10-12°C on Tuesday. On Sunday, Delhi recorded the warmest day of the year as the maximum touched 27.4°C, four degrees above normal. The mercury was expected to go up to 28°C by Wednesday.