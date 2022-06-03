Delhi’s air quality in poor category, another hot day expected
New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Friday morning as another hot day was expected on Friday with the maximum temperature likely to be around 42 degrees Celsius amid generally overcast weather with a possibility of light rain or drizzle.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 246 at 7 am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 202 also is in the poor category. The AQI is likely to be within the moderate range or lower end of poor for the next three days.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
On Friday, the government’s monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said the AQI improved significantly to the lower end of moderate air quality with PM10 as the primary pollutant. “Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 70% to PM10. For the next 3 days, peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 20-24 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’.”
According to India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius. It was also 26 degrees Celsius a day earlier while and maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.
