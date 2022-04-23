Delhi’s Ashram underpass to be opened on Sunday
NEW DELHI: The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, is finally expected to be permanently opened for traffic movement with a formal inauguration ceremony being scheduled by the Delhi government on Sunday, government officials said.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has closed down both the carriageways of the underpass on Saturday for the finishing touches and preparations of the inauguration ceremony, adding to the traffic snarls during the day.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid the stretch. The advisory says that both the carriageways of Ashram underpass (from New Friends Colony towards Bhogal and Bhogal towards New Friends Colony) will remain closed till Sunday due to the finishing work and opening ceremony of Ashram underpass and the motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly. A government spokesperson said that, as of now, the inauguration of the facility is scheduled for April 24. The traffic trials of the underpass started almost a month back on March 22.
This four-lane 750-metre underpass, work of which began in 2019, connects the Nizamuddin railway bridge and CSIR Apartments at the busy intersection. While inspecting the construction work on March 7, deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia, who now also holds the PWD portfolio, announced that the underpass will be opened for traffic on March 22. The department began partial trials for the underpass by opening one carriageway on March 22, later expanding it to both sides being thrown open. During the trials, the passage was kept closed during the night (10pm to 7am).
“We are carrying out final repair work of damaged road on the intersection, road markings/signages and the facility is now ready to be opened on a 24-hour basis. The development of foot over bridges will however take more time,” a PWD official said.
The busy intersection is used by more than 350,000 vehicles every day. Several commuters complained about the snarls on Saturday. Ankush Jain, commuter heading towards Noida, said that travelling between Noida and Delhi has become a daily nightmare with traffic jams faced at both Kalindi Kunj and DND borders. “Inauguration of the underpass will bring some relief but it is an irony that underpass needs to be closed for official opening,” Jain said. Dev Goel, another commuter, said that the underpass has remained closed frequently during the last month with changing restrictions. “There have been huge jams because people going towards Ashram think that the passage is open. They should make proper closure announcements well in advance,” he added.
The foundation stone for the underpass was laid by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019, and it was initially expected to be completed by December 2020. The idea for an underpass at this key intersection was first mooted in 2014 and the PWD had received the nod from LG headed UTTIPEC Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) — the apex body for approving infrastructure projects in the city-- on January 13, 2016. The tussle over the funding of the underpass caused a delay of over two years in the planning stage while the delay on this Rs77.9 crore project after the work began in 2019 has been largely attributed by the PWD to shifting of utilities, lockdowns and migration of labour due to pandemic and change in the alignment of the underpass wall due to existing wall of underground metro line.
-
Tiffin bomb found in well at Una village bordering Punjab
Punjab Police solved last month's Ropar police post blast case with the arrest of an accused from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police team that carried out the operation with Una police also recovered a tiffin bomb and other explosives from the accused. The accused wer e arrested on Friday and the recovery was made on Saturday.
-
Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The Punjab government on Saturday announced an amnesty scheme for transporters with an offer to pay overdue motor tax in three months without arrears and penalty. The social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party announced in the morning that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will come out with an announcement to provide relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune
EdTech startup byteXL signs up 15 colleges for bridging skill gap byteXL, an experiential learning platform for IT career aspirants, has announced signing up 15 colleges for bridging the skill gap in India and empowering students with their career-readying IT programme. UdChalo bags India SME 100 Award Consumer technology company udChalo has been listed amongst India's top small and medium enterprises 100 lists in the 9th Edition of India SME 100 Awards.
-
Startup Mantra: Two-wheeler service at your doorstep
Ajay Bhagwat, one of the professionals in Pune who resumed working from the office, faced an unusual situation recently. He could not locate a garage or mechanic in his vicinity to get his bike serviced and hence had to search online for a doorstep service. After the first and second lockdown, most of the local, unorganised mechanics or technicians were in financial distress.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Shiv Sainiks protest outside the residence of Rana couple
Shiv Sena leaders and party workers gathered outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's bungalow, Matoshree, in Bandra (East), as well as the residence of Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and member of Parliament Navneet Rana at Khar on Saturday after the couple threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree if Thackeray doesn't chant it on Hanuman Jayanti. Both Navneet and Ravi Rana support the Bharatiya Janata Party.
