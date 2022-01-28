Delhi's Covid tally further dips with 4,044 cases as curfew-free weekend starts

Delhi on Friday witnessed yet another drop in its daily Covid-19 tally after as many 4,044 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. The latest figures are 5.7% lower than Thursday when 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital. The cumulative tally of Delhi has now reached 18,19,332, the bulletin data showed.

The case positivity rate of the national capital has dropped below 9% in 24 hours - from 9.56% on Thursday to 8.60% on Friday.

Fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 also witnessed a reduction after 25 patients succumbed to the disease as opposed to 34 on Thursday. The death toll of Delhi has now risen to 25,769, the health bulletin data revealed.

New recoveries, however, dropped for the second consecutive day following 8,042 patients recuperating from the disease. On Thursday, as many as 9,397 people recovered from Covid-19, down from 11,164 the day before. The national capital has so far seen a total of 17,64,411 recovered from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin data.

On Friday, more tests for Covid-19, which includes both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), were conducted in Delhi than the preceding day. As many as 47,042 tests were carried out across the city, up from 44,903 on Thursday. Moreover, hospitalisation numbers declined below 2,000 in wake of the reduction in the single-day Covid-19 cases of the city.

According to Friday's health bulletin data, a total of 1,928 patients are admitted in various hospitals in Delhi, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19, down from 2,028 on Thursday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the weekend curfew from the city in wake of the declining Covid-19 case count. It also allowed cinemas, and restaurants and bars to function with 50% capacity. The odd-even rule for operations of non-essential shops at markets and shopping malls has also been lifted. However, night curfew between 10pm and 5am remains in place till further orders, and so does closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities.