Delhi's daily Covid tally dips to 12,306, Satyendar Jain says need to monitor situation first before easing curbs

Delhi's single-day cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a dip on Thursday after as many as 12,306 people tested positive, according to the health bulletin data. On Wednesday, a total of 13,785 Covid-19 cases were logged in the national capital. Following the latest figures, the cumulative caseload of Delhi has reached 17,60,272, the health bulletin data showed.

Besides daily tally, the case positivity rate of the national capital reduced to 21.48% from 23.86% on the preceding day.

Delhi has been reporting considerably fewer Covid-19 cases in 24 hours since Monday (January 17) before seeing a marginal jump on Wednesday (January 19). Thursday's numbers, which are 1,479 fewer than the day before, shows that the national capital is back on the declining trend when it comes to single-day caseload.

Furthermore, fresh recoveries complement the drop in daily cases with 18,815 patients recuperating from Covid-19 on Thursday, up from 16,580 on Wednesday, according to the health bulletin data. The total number of recovered patients in Delhi has now shot up to 16,66,039.

What remains the worrying sign in all of these is the daily fatalities due to Covid-19. On Thursday, as many as 43 people succumbed to the disease, eight more than the day before. With this, the national capital's death toll has touched 25,503.

Despite Delhi's single-day cases plunging below 15,000, health minister Satyendar Jain earlier in the day said that easing restrictions will require authorities to monitor the “situation first,” according to news agency PTI.

Covid wave peak in Delhi may be gone, but still can't say we are out of danger zone, need to watch trend: Health Minister Satyendar Jain — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2022

Notably, he said on January 16 that the Delhi government will consider easing Covid-related curbs in the city if cases dip below 15,000.

“Covid wave peak in Delhi may be gone, but still can't say we are out of danger zone, need to watch trend,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, at a weekly press briefing earlier in the day, the Centre said Delhi is among five states and Union territories (UTs) of “concern” and that central health teams have been sent to these regions, which are continuously reviewing the situation. The Union government also said that Delhi is among the states and UTs that are contributing the maximum daily Covid-19 cases to India's tally.