New Delhi, The EV charging infra in Delhi has witnessed "record" expansion in the last one year with the total number of charging points rising to over 10,000, of which more than 3,000 were added in the past few months, an official said on Wednesday. Delhi's EV charging infra registers 'record' expansion; total charging points over 10,000

Delhi Power minister Ashish Sood said that the fast rise in the number of charging points in the city is an outcome of the policy-level clarity and speedier implementation under the new government.

"Under the draft EV policy of the government, there is special focus on expansion of charging infrastructure and we will ensure an adequate number of public charging stations to meet the growth of electric vehicles in the city," he told PTI.

Sood said that the Power department is working to strengthen power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Delhi to meet the rising charging demand which is likely to rise with implementation of the new EV policy.

As a committed partner to the Delhi government's vision of a 'Viksit Delhi', BSES discoms have facilitated the installation of a "record" number of EV charging points in the last one year, said a BSES official.

"In 2025-26, BSES discoms installed over 1,600 EV charging points and battery swapping stations across 1,241 locations-the highest ever in a single year," he said.

So far, the BSES discoms - BRPL and BYPL - have together installed over 6,500 EV charging points and battery swapping stations across more than 3,400 locations in South, West, East and Central Delhi, he said.

These include 3,217 private charging points , followed by 2,870 public charging points , and 465 captive charging points , while 340 battery swapping stations account for 5 per cent of the network, he said.

Under the private category, connections are largely domestic connections which account for 50-60 per cent, RWAs or group housing societies 15-20 per cent, and commercial establishments 20-25 per cent, he added.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited discom that supplies electricity in North Delhi areas, has energised 3,783 EV connections as of now, out of which 1,641 EV connections got charged in 2025-26, said a company spokesperson.

The new connections include 42 for public charging stations and 15 for battery swapping stations, he said.

North Delhi areas, including Rohini, Pitampura, Civil Lines, Model Town, and Shalimar Bagh have emerged as key demand hubs, contributing to nearly 63 per cent of the total installations, while regions like Bawana, Narela, and Kirari present significant opportunities for future growth, he said.

"We aim to facilitate 3,000 additional EV charging stations in the coming year by providing the necessary power connections. The TPPDL believes that every electric mile driven is a step towards reducing pollution and creating a cleaner, greener future by providing reliable charging infrastructure," he added.

The total charging load in BSES areas stands at 227.48 MW and is projected to reach 375 MW over the next two years, reflecting rapid EV adoption, said the discom official.

The EV charging load has surged from 24 MW in FY 2018-19 to over 227 MW today – a nearly nine times increase, he added.

According to the latest Central Electricity Authority report, released recently, Delhi accounts for 24.1 per cent of India's total EV public charging electricity consumption, with 239.63 million units out of 992.73 MUs nationally.

Delhi ranks first in India in EV charging electricity consumption, ahead of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, an official said.

In Delhi, BSES accounts for 124.20 MUs, contributing 52 per cent of the city's EV charging consumption and 12.5 per cent of national consumption, the person said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.