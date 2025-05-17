Delhi’s mandis to see sweeping modernisation, says CM Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a sweeping modernisation plan for Delhi’s wholesale markets, starting with Azadpur Mandi, the largest in Asia. During a visit to the market in north Delhi, she directed officials to begin immediate upgrades and ordered an audit of the mandi’s finances over the past 10 years—a period under Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at Azadpur Mandi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“For ten years, the previous government turned the mandis into corruption hubs,” Gupta said. “Those who promised to make Delhi into Paris should come and stand in the stench of this mandi.”

At Azadpur, Gupta ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at all entry points, deployment of additional sanitation staff, refurbishment of roads, sheds and toilets, and installation of drinking water stations. A primary health facility and an Atal Canteen offering full meals for ₹5 will also be set up, her office said. A compactor and green waste processing plant will be installed to manage waste on-site.

“Thousands of people work here daily, but the mandi lacks even the most basic infrastructure,” Gupta said. “Heavy truck movement, rotting vegetables, broken roads and filthy toilets have turned this place into a garbage heap.”

Gupta was accompanied by development minister Kapil Mishra during the visit. The two interacted with traders, workers and visitors, who raised concerns about poor sanitation, inadequate amenities, lax security and widespread corruption. The CM directed the formation of a dedicated committee to oversee the upgrades and ensure accountability.

The government also plans to restructure the mandi’s management and introduce anti-corruption measures, with details expected in the coming weeks. The audit of mandi finances since 2014 is aimed at fixing responsibility and ensuring transparency.

Delhi has seven major agricultural markets—Azadpur, Narela, Najafgarh, Keshopur and Ghazipur among them—that facilitate wholesale trade in fruits, vegetables and grains. Most are in poor condition, Gupta said, adding that her government will launch a phased modernisation drive across all mandis to make them clean, secure and farmer-friendly.

“Delhi’s mandis are not just trade centres—they are the city’s lifeline,” she said. “We are committed to transforming them into well-organized and modern spaces for farmers, traders and consumers alike.”

To address immediate concerns, the CM has directed that extra sanitation staff be deployed within a week, and that waste processing infrastructure be installed to reduce external transport. CCTV coverage will be expanded to track vehicle movement and prevent entry-level discrepancies.

She also announced that the mandi’s administrative structure will be overhauled with a new team at the helm. While anti-corruption measures are yet to be outlined in full, the 10-year audit is expected to serve as a foundation for long-term reforms. A new blueprint will guide the transition toward a fully modern, secure and transparent marketplace.