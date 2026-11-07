New Delhi, Colourful flower garlands, sparkling lights, decorative items and bustling stalls marked the festive atmosphere across the national capital on Saturday, as a sea of shoppers thronged markets for last-minute Diwali purchases.

Delhi's markets see festive excitement as shoppers make last-minute Diwali purchases

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Markets spanning Mehrauli's wholesale flower market, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, and Karol Bagh were chock-a-block with devotees.

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Buyers from Delhi and neighbouring areas jostled with each other at Mehrauli's flower market to buy marigolds, rose petals and buds among the most sought-after varieties for Diwali celebrations.

"Most buyers' first choice is marigolds, while rose petals and buds are also in high demand. We have a wide variety of flowers, including rajnigandha and gerberas. The rush was so heavy in the morning that there was hardly any space to stand," a shopkeeper said.

Narayan Singh, a customer from Gurugram, said the market offered a good variety of flowers for Diwali puja at relatively lower rates than regular markets.

Another customer said prices ranged between ₹200 and ₹300.

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{{^usCountry}} Sarojini Nagar market saw heavy footfall as shoppers visited stalls selling clothes, accessories, and festive essentials. "We saw a good number of customers coming in for Diwali shopping. People looked for clothes, accessories and other festive items, and the market has remained busy since morning," a shopkeeper at Sarojini Nagar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarojini Nagar market saw heavy footfall as shoppers visited stalls selling clothes, accessories, and festive essentials. "We saw a good number of customers coming in for Diwali shopping. People looked for clothes, accessories and other festive items, and the market has remained busy since morning," a shopkeeper at Sarojini Nagar said. {{/usCountry}}

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People bought decorative items, clothes and household products from Lajpat Nagar market. "We have a range of decorative products and household items for the festival. Customers arrived to purchase things for their homes, and the rush has increased today," Ankit, another shopkeeper, said.

Sadar Bazaar, one of the city's major wholesale markets for decorative items, remained busy. A wholesaler at Sadar Bazaar said decorative lights, diyas, artificial flowers and other festive items are in demand. Many customers are buying in bulk, while retailers from different parts of the city visited the market to stock up for Diwali.

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Karol Bagh market saw a big rush, especially at shops selling decorative lights, diyas, wall hangings, and other items used to decorate homes during the festival. "People enquired about different kinds of lights and decorative items to deck up their homes. There is a lot of variety available here," a shopkeeper said.

A shopper at the market said, "We bought lights, diyas and other decorative items to decorate our homes." The roads adjacent to several markets saw a festive rush, with shoppers, roadside vendors, and vehicles contributing to traffic congestion. In Mehrauli, numerous flower stalls expanded beyond the market areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.