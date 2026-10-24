Delhi's RML hospital's super speciality block finally gets fire safety nod, path clear for operationalisation

After a long wait, the Super Speciality Block (SSB) at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has secured fire safety clearance and a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The clearance has paved the way for the operationalisation of the hospital's advanced healthcare facility, which will increase bed capacity. (X/ANI)

The NOC delay had kept over ₹480-crore facility from becoming operational despite the completion of construction and other statutory approvals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"The said building has complied with the fire prevention and fire safety requirements in accordance with rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010 and that the premises is fit for occupancy class hospital building (Institutional Occupancy Group 'C-1') with effect from 23/10/2026 for period of three years in accordance with rule 36 unless renewed under rule 37 or sooner cancelled under Rule 40 and subject to compliance of the conditions under rule 38 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules 2010," reads the NOC issued certificate, seen by HT.

The clearance has paved the way for the operationalisation of the hospital's advanced healthcare facility, thereby increasing bed capacity.

Built at a cost of ₹482 crore, the 11-storey Super Speciality Block will house 18 operation theatres, 99 ICU beds, 196 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds and three catheterisation laboratories. Once fully operational, it will increase the hospital's total bed capacity from 1,538 to 2,204.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The facility will offer advanced treatment in oncology, oncosurgery, hepatology, gastrointestinal surgery and liver transplantation. It will also have two linear accelerators for cancer treatment and a nuclear medicine department equipped with PET scan facilities. The matter had gone to Delhi high court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The facility will offer advanced treatment in oncology, oncosurgery, hepatology, gastrointestinal surgery and liver transplantation. It will also have two linear accelerators for cancer treatment and a nuclear medicine department equipped with PET scan facilities. The matter had gone to Delhi high court {{/usCountry}}

Read More

HT had earlier reported that, due to the delay in SSB operations, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Delhi High Court on July 13. The plea sought urgent directions to the central government-run RML Hospital to operationalise the hospital's SS Block, which has remained non-functional for months after its completion.

During the hearing, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) informed the court that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had identified 20 deficiencies, which were delaying the NOC for the hospital. Of these, 17 deficiencies had been rectified, while the remaining three were either under execution or pending reconsideration by fire authorities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following this, the Delhi High Court earlier this month, on September 19, directed the CPWD to address the remaining fire-safety deficiencies flagged by the DFS and submit a report by September 21.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), under which RML Hospital comes, stated that, at present, RML Hospital has rectified all remaining deficiencies pointed out. An official aware of the matter from the department said, “We have done our part; now the NOC is only pending from the auditor's authority. We are also waiting to get NOC now.”

The officials also informed that, "The SS block is poised to become operational, with the first phase of services expected to commence immediately after the building receives its final statutory fire safety clearance." The officials added, "All inspections and compliance checks have been completed. The final clearance is now awaited and is expected shortly.”