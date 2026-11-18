Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station is set for a commercial expansion, with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) inviting bids to develop 21,063 square metres of buildable space above the station for hotels, offices, restaurants, retail outlets and other commercial establishments. The project will use air-rights development to turn the busy transit hub into an integrated commercial destination

The project will use air-rights development to turn the busy transit hub into an integrated commercial destination. “Rather than functioning as an isolated shopping complex, the proposed development is designed as an extension of the station environment. The commercial space will be developed using air-rights above the station infrastructure and integrated directly into the station precinct,” the NCRTC said in a statement.

Sarai Kale Khan is one of Delhi’s busiest transit hubs, bringing together key transport networks connecting the city with the NCR, an NCRTC official said.

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“We have invited bids for property development at the station using air-rights development. The project will also utilise the vertical space above existing station tracks and structures. Overall, the development offers a buildable area of 21,063 square metres,” the official added.

According to Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) data, the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station has recorded the highest passenger footfall on the Delhi–Meerut corridor. “The station sits on the primary axis linking central Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad, placing it directly on the path of the region’s busiest daily commuter flows,” officials said.

The Sarai Kale Khan station will also serve as the originating point for the other two upcoming Namo Bharat corridors under Phase I — Delhi–Gurugram–Behror and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal.

NCRTC officials said that the development could also transform the way passengers experience this major transit hub. “With a diverse mix of daily commuters, transit passengers and long-distance travellers passing through Sarai Kale Khan, the integrated mixed-use development will bring a range of everyday conveniences and facilities such as shopping, dining, accessing business facilities or other essential services. Passengers will be able to make the most of their time at the station, with multiple amenities available on the go,” an official said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the remaining sections of the Namo Bharat RRTS Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut network in February — a 5km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and a 21km section between Meerut and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh — marking the complete operationalisation of the RRTS project.