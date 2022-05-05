Delhi: Two minors apprehended for robbery, murder of 77-year-old
Seventy-two hours after a 77-year-old builder was robbed and murdered at his home in Civil Lines on Sunday, a joint team of the Delhi Police and the crime branch has cracked the case and apprehended two juveniles in conflict with law on Tuesday for the crime. The murder weapon, stolen cash, foreign currency, jewellery and a stolen motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them, the police said.
Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said during questioning, both suspects told the police that they were below 18 years of age and hence their names have been withheld.
According to the police, builder Ram Kishore Aggarwal lived by himself on the ground floor of the two-storey house in Civil Lines while his son and his family lived on the first floor. He was found dead on Sunday with his throat slashed and stab wounds to his abdomen, A total of ₹10.73 lakh cash, jewellery and valuables were missing from the house, police said.
“One of apprehended juveniles disclosed that he had worked at Aggarwal’s house as a help around two years ago, and was well acquainted with the house and its owner’s routine. He also told us that he was sacked on allegations of theft, and he bore a grudge against the builder since then. He roped in his friend from his village in Madhubani district of Bihar and started planning a foolproof revenge crime,” he said.
He further said that both of them purchased a toy pistol from the Lajpat Rai Market and two knives from the Chawri Bazar. “They stole a bike on April 28 from the Wazirabad area. On April 30, they reached Aggrwal’s house around 10pm and parked their bike in front of the house and waited. Since one of the boys knew Aggarwal’s routine, he knew that the elderly man would open the main door around 5.30am to take a walk on the lawns. So they scaled the boundary wall after he opened the door, bolted the door of the guard room from outside and entered the house. They got into the Aggarwal’s bedroom and overpowered him before slitting his throat and stabbing him in the abdomen. They then took all the cash and jewellery from the wardrobe and fled the spot on their stolen bike,” he said.
Kalsi said the CCTV footage and a Delhi Metro travel card used by one of the boys helped them nab the two suspects. The joint police team was alerted when one of the suspects used the same card at the entrance at Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Tuesday evening. “Subsequently, the first boy was nabbed. During interrogation, he revealed that his associate is hiding in Mukundpur village. A search was conducted there and the second boy was also apprehended. A search of his hideout yielded a bag containing ₹10.37 lakh cash, some foreign currency, two wrist watches and jewellery -- all taken from the builder’s home. The police also recovered a mobile phone, which was bought by them with the stolen money. At their instance, the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from the Mukundpur. They had snatched it on April 30 from Wazirabad area,” Kalsi said.
-
Kabaddi empowering village girls in west UP
Kabaddi is turning out to be the medium to empower village girls by fetching honour, jobs and social equality in the villages of Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts. This silent revolution of women empowerment has taken place in villages of district Muzaffarnagar where Kabaddi has become a tool to infuse a sense of pride, providing social and financial security among girls in villages like Soram, Kakda, Rasoolpur, Etowah and Basera.
-
Despite SC ruling, local body polls still not likely for next three months
Though the supreme court's order to the State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to over 2,400 local bodies, including Mumbai, without political quota for the other backward classes (OBCs) came as a jolt to the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the actual polling may not be conducted for at least three months. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting on Thursday to discuss the impact of the ruling and examine the possible legal remedies.
-
PIL in Calcutta high court seeks joint probe by CBI, ED in alleged TET scam
A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Calcutta high court on Wednesday seeking a joint probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate into the alleged irregularities in the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test in West Bengal. TET 2014 was conducted on October 11, 2015, with over 2.3 million candidates. Several TET 2014 candidates approached the Calcutta high court in 2019, alleging discrepancy in the recruitment process.
-
AKTU to prepare question bank for exams, slashes late fee by half
The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has decided to prepare a question bank for the examination. The AKTU has also decided to extend the deadline for submission of PhDs. The decisions were taken at the AKTU's academic council meeting chaired by vice chancellor professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra on Wednesday. There will be four sections in the question papers. “New questions will be updated in the question bank after every three years,” he added.
-
Slow pace of projects to build approach road, beautify Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home in Ludhiana: Revolutionary’s kin go on chain hunger strike
Dissatisfied with the slow pace of projects to establish a direct route to the ancestral home of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara mohalla and beautification of its surroundings, Sukhdev's' relatives and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust went on a chain hunger strike outside the revolutionary leader's house on Wednesday. “Five protesters will sit on chain hunger strike everyday unless our demands are met,” they said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics