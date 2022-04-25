Delhiwale: A bookstore djinn
- The book man’s presence was very sturdy and yet very light, as if he were wandering through the world, making a distinguishable difference but leaving no footprint.
He was made of air, and hovered about like a djinn. At least, those were the vibes he exuded. He materialised by your side just as you felt that you could make use of somebody’s help.
Raju Pandey was one of Delhi’s most gentle-mannered bookstore staffers. He recently died, aged 46. The cause was an asthma attack during the early morning hours. For more than 25 years, he had been a shop assistant at the Amrit Book Company, the Connaught Place landmark that used to be a regular book-buying haunt for Dr BR Ambedkar.
The book man’s presence was very sturdy and yet very light, as if he were wandering through the world, making a distinguishable difference but leaving no footprint. Even his passing was a quiet affair, and not many outside his immediate circle came to know of it immediately — he died a month back, on March 26. The very antithesis of intrusion, he never violated a shopper’s physical and emotional space. But he had an excellent sense of timing. Just when a browser felt the need for assistance — a recommendation regarding the new releases, or perhaps to take out a paperback from an upper shelf — he would silently appear and get the job done, after which he would silently fade away before you could mutter a thank you.
“I’m not much of a reader,” he once confessed to this reporter. What he was too modest to say was his intensive familiarity with the contemporary book scene. Hailing from Chapra in Bihar, he had been with the family-run store since 1992 — this was his first and only job in Delhi. He would know the location of every author in the shop, says the elderly Prem Sharma, whose father founded the shop in 1936.
One afternoon, some months ago, within a span of five minutes, he not only helped a customer find her way to stacks of Freud, but also climbed a ladder to remove two volumes of Indian Materia Medica for a curious patron.
He would do it all without making a fuss. One wondered about his life outside his job—how lucky for his family to have such a calming effortless presence at home.
During the occasional periods of lull in the store, he would be seen sitting on a chair, with arms folded on his chest, his demeanour encased in a halo of welcoming kindness.
One of those rare people whose mere existence made this city a little less rude, he is survived by wife, Renu, and sons Priyanshu and Divyanshu, one of whom is currently preparing for his Class 12 board exams.
-
Govt, stakeholders to meet, draw up cloud kitchen plan
To facilitate the growth of cloud kitchen businesses in the national capital and to further enhance employment opportunities, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the policy think tank of the Delhi government, in collaboration with the department of Industries, will brainstorm with cloud kitchen operators on Tuesday and come up with a Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy. The government eyes to create 30,000 jobs by facilitating cloud kitchens through handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
-
Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi’s schools, hospitals
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials will visit health institutions and government schools in the national capital on Monday to learn about the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state, an official aware of the matter said. Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
-
Two key Walled City heritage sites in Delhi’s revamp plans
After delays of several years, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's plans to redevelop two heritage sites in the Walled City as museums and tourist complexes are once again back on track. According to the tender issued by the civic body on April 12, 2022, the estimated cost of the work in the current phase will be ₹24,874,000 and the time of completion after selection of concessionaire is around six months.
-
Parties gear up for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has started the preparations for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll—the seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected as Rajya Sabha member last month—which is likely to be held in the next few months. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday held a meeting with senior leaders and workers in the constituency to discuss the poll plan and issues in the area.
-
Ridership yet to hit pre-pandemic levels: Metro data
Despite lifting of all Covid-19 related restrictions in the Capital, the daily average ridership of the Delhi Metro only rose to 66% of the pre-pandemic level. According to data from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the average daily ridership on weekdays between February 28 and April 17 this year is currently around four million, as against the 6.13 million average weekday ridership between January 1 and February 29 in 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics