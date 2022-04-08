Delhiwale: A ‘fast’ snack to begin your day
It looks like a giant golgappa, or an extra-large raj kachori. Some might confuse it with the enormous bhatoora served in a landmark Connaught Place restaurant.
But it is neither. This thing is only seen in select parts of Delhi, and rarely.
This snack is called khajla, available only during the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. Soaked in milk, the thick, flaky and sugary khajla is a deep-fried bread of maida. It is usually kept for sehri, the pre-dawn meal after which the fasting begins.
It is said that khajla’s robustness helps a fasting person to survive the day. “It gives you enough strength to withstand long hours without eating,” says Sabeeha Jhinjhianvi, a homemaker in Old Delhi’s Chitli Qabar Chowk, who lives within hearing distance of Ameer Sweet House.
This afternoon, this mithai shop’s friendly cooks are extremely busy in the kitchen making the khajla. Since the kitchen abuts the shop, as though it were an adjacent store, its goings-on are clearly visible from the street.
The sight is majestic. Most of the space in the kitchen is taken over by the khajla, hundreds of them. They are piled up into towers, each tower broad at the base and tapering nears the top — just like Mehrauli’s Qutub Minar.
Despite the heat of the day and the warmth emanating out from the bubbling hot oil in the cauldron, the cooks are showing no hint of discomfort. They are in fact in a fun mood, pulling each other’s legs about a Facebook post.
Despite the chatter, the work at hand is continuing without a pause. Deepu is rolling out the dough, Arvind is deep frying the khajla, and Jayveer is ladling each one out as soon as it swells into a balloon.
Meanwhile, a few steps away, two poets in Modern Tea House are sitting across a chippy wooden table. Over glasses of sweet milky chai (malai mar ke), they are discussing khajla.
Poet Tasleem Danish is telling his fellow brethren Muhammed Ayub about his visit to another city where, “Bhai, I came across a khajla that was exactly like the khajla of our Dilli... But it was not empty…it was filled with halwa.” The other poet is in awe.
A kilogram of khajla costs ₹200.
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
Chandigarh tricity area logs three Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
