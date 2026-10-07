Delhiwale: A Jantar Mantar secret

This Monday evening, yellow police barricades stand beneath the trees beside Jantar Mantar, in Central Delhi. Men in blue camouflage linger by a banner warning against “any public gathering.” Khaki uniforms appear beyond the road’s barricade. Only a few people in civilian clothes are walking along the pavement linking the Jantar Mantar monument complex to the adjoining protest square.

From outside, the park’s greenery could be taken for a roadside plantation. Step inside, and it turns out to be a place to wander aimlessly. The park’s pathway is full of curves, bends and turns. (HT Photo)

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Here, almost unnoticed, is a public park. Its secretive entrance stands at a turning of the said pavement. A board identifies it simply as “NDMC Park”, displaying a map of paths and trees, though the place hardly seems large enough to need one.

From outside, the park’s greenery could be taken for a roadside plantation. Step inside, and it turns out to be a place to wander aimlessly. The park’s pathway is full of curves, bends and turns. Walking through it, you feel your body continually changing direction. A circle of paving encloses a bed of greenery.

Truth be told, the trees are reason enough to enter the park. One stands amid a congregation of its hanging roots. The roots descend around the trunk, clinging to one another like a sadhu’s matted hair.

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{{^usCountry}} The park overlooks the 18th-century solar observatory of Jantar Mantar. Parts of the observatory’s gigantic structures are visible between the trees, including a red wall with arched openings. The horizon is tipped by the high-rises around Connaught Place. Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, which houses the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, is catching the early October evening light on its upper levels. Segments of this multi-storey jut out on either side of its tall tower. Seen from here, its shape seems as unconventional as those of Jantar Mantar’s astronomical structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The park overlooks the 18th-century solar observatory of Jantar Mantar. Parts of the observatory’s gigantic structures are visible between the trees, including a red wall with arched openings. The horizon is tipped by the high-rises around Connaught Place. Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, which houses the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, is catching the early October evening light on its upper levels. Segments of this multi-storey jut out on either side of its tall tower. Seen from here, its shape seems as unconventional as those of Jantar Mantar’s astronomical structures. {{/usCountry}}

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This evening, the park is occupied by policemen and policewomen, perhaps taking a break from duty at the barricaded protest area. Some men are standing beneath a spreading tree. In one corner, a policewoman is sitting under another tree, her folding chair turned away from the solar observatory’s picturesque structures. The park is pin-drop silent. This is Jantar Mantar, yet there is no sound of slogans or police sirens, or even of birds.