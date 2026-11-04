A longtime staffer at Ghalib Academy, a literary institution in Central Delhi, Aslam is a very quiet man. Yet his presence is strongly felt, perhaps because of the calm he exudes even while standing still. See photo. This evening, he graciously agrees to take part in our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Delhiwale: Beneath his calm exterior

Your favourite occupation.

I work in this building devoted to shayari (poetry). I make chai for visitors. I serve them biskut and water. I do all kinds of other work, when needed. I arrange things in the auditorium each time it hosts meetings and conferences. I’m an all-rounder. I can do two people’s work alone. Working here keeps me calm. The day feels fine because of the people working here. We help each other when needed. No bhed-bhaav (discrimination or favouritism).

If not yourself, who would you be?

I worked as a helper in a hotel (eatery) when I first arrived in Delhi from my village in 1993. I might still be there if I weren’t here.

Your favourite qualities in a person.

Ikhlaq, meaning to speak nicely, with a cool mind, with no anger, and with the right lafz (words).

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Those who are prepared to be friends, but not too close. Because if the friendship becomes too close, then at some point it will turn to bitterness, and then to enmity. Dur ki dosti acchi hoti hain (friendship is better at a distance).

Your idea of happiness.

When I return home, I see my children and their children, and I feel happy.

Where would you like to live?

I live in Khadda Colony in Jaitpur. After my retirement, I will leave Dilli and go back to my village, Tara Na Kho, in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. It has greenery and fresh vegetables.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened, more than once. People in my family have died. My father and mother died. My son, Salam, died in 2018. He was 18.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

I am satisfied with what God has made me.

What is your present state of mind?

Thinking of work. It is evening, almost six. In a few minutes, I will have to start shutting down the building for the day. I will lock all the side-doors on the ground floor. I will check the lock on the museum door on the top floor and lock the library on the second floor. I will check that all the water taps are closed. I will turn out the lights.

Your motto in life.

My life is not only about feeding myself. If my work can help feed ten more people, even people outside my family, then my life is worth living.