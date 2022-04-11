Delhiwale: In search of the elusive mulberries
- A rare shop selling a short-lived fruit
There are papayas, grapes, apples, bel, pomegranates, guavas, bananas and even the early mangoes.
But mulberries are nowhere to be seen here in the lanes of Old Delhi.
Even though it is their season (a very brief one at that), don’t waste your time snooping around for the mulberries fruit carts — you’ll never find them. Except if you are very lucky, and spot an exclusive mulberry hawker passing by with one of those small wooden trolleys (outside the season, these men tend to sell lemons or jamuns). But they are so rare.
If, however, you have no wish to wander around the Walled City lanes in the distressing heat, here’s a secret—a small shop behind Golcha Cinema stocks the mulberries throughout its super-short spell. Munna Bhai’s shop is tucked between two garment showrooms on Sir Syed Ahmad Road.
This afternoon, Munna Bhai (real name: Om Prakash) has sold almost all of his day’s stock of mulberries. What remains is lying glistening wet in a straw basket. He calls these shehtoot. Carefully picking up a single berry, Munna Bhai starts to speak like a lovesick poet: “Shehtoot are very nazuk. They are very soft. See, they are without any protective leaf cover. They are grown in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, and also in Haryana’s Sonepat. Their season lasts barely 15 days.” He grows silent, and his smile freezes as he gazes upon his berries.
A shopper badgers him about the cost of guavas (Munna Bhai sells other fruits too), but he doesn’t respond. His concentration is fixed on the mulberries.
Munna Bhai has a theory on why mulberries are not widely sold on the streets of our city. “The fresh shehtoot lasts only for a few hours… they can’t survive the heat for long, nor can they travel very far… so only a few people sell them.”
Now Munna Bhai holds a tasting session of his shehtoot, tossing a few into a bowl. He sprinkles a special chaat masala on top. The first mulberry fills the mouth with a juicy coolness, as a sour sweetness invades the senses. The taste is so addictive that one is tempted to attack the berries with the fervour of a new convert. Indeed, you may finish a great amount of mulberries as easily as a packet of chips while binge-watching a TV series.
Munna Bhai’s shop opens daily from 11am to 8pm, though mulberries tend to finish by late afternoon. One kilo of berries costs 200 rupees.
-
Wheat crop on 200 acres gutted in Karnal
Standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in a fire in Karnal's Kachhwa village on Sunday. Farmers said that the crop and fodder that was gutted was worth ₹1 crore. Five fire tenders took several hours to douse the flames. Another farmer Phool Singh of Kachhwa village -- whose crop on six acres was destroyed -- said the government should come forward to help the farmers.
-
Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages. Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights. Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.
-
Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat
Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited e-market for the financial year 2021-22. A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.
-
Govt followed ideals of Guru Ravidas to implement development schemes: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity. He said that following the ideals of Guru Ravidas, the government worked to implement the spirit of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He said that Guru Ravidas was born 644 years ago, but his teachings are immortal and seem novel even today.
-
Haryana: Aunt arrested for five-year-old’s murder in Karnal
Five days after the body of a five-year-old boy was found on the roof of a cowshed in his neighbourhood in Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal district, police on Sunday arrested his aunt on the charges of his murder. Karnal police CIA II incharge Mohan Lal said as per the findings of the investigation, the police arrested wife of Vikas Kumar, Anjali, who is the cousin of the victim's father.
