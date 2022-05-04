Delhiwale: Jai Bharati, Vande Bharati
Bharati is 24. She lives in Delhi with husband, Ravi, who is 27, and their three-year-old son Bhupen. Her other son lives with her in-laws in their village in Jhansi.
Bharati is a labourer, and so is her husband. “But he earns more than me,” says Bharati. She explains that she is a beldar, who does the basic construction work, while her husband is a mistri. “I earn ₹300 every day, and he earns ₹500.”
This afternoon, Bharati is working on a central Delhi roadside. She is laying the cement on the ground. The sun is beating down heavily, and is a thousand times hotter than an average May day.
The temperature is hovering around 42°C. Bharati’s son is sitting beside her, busy playing a game of his own; the child has to tag along everyday with his parents to their worksite because there’s no one to babysit him.
Bharati isn’t sure when she will be able to enrol him in a school. It won’t be in Delhi, she remarks. “We live here for a couple of months at a time, and then we go back to our village to farm our khet (agricultural field), and later we return to do laboury (sic).”
In her life as a labourer, Bharati works as much as her husband, but her work continues at home too. The couple has taken a room nearby, where in the evening she has to mop the floor, wash clothes and cook dinner.
Every morning, she prepares lunch before leaving for work at 8:30 am. She always makes “four or five” rotis for her husband, four rotis for herself, and “one or two” rotis for her son. “I also cook some dal or subzi to go with the roti… Today, I made besan.” She clarifies that this dish is known among city folks as karhi.
Bharti and her husband return to their room at 6 in the evening. Recently, because of the extreme heat, her husband fell ill and couldn’t work for two days, which meant the family lost a thousand rupees.
“It’s so hot nowadays that I’m unable to sleep at night,” she says, informing that there is no fan at their place. “And there are mosquitoes.”
On being enquired about her name, Bharati nods energetically and says, “Yes, my mummy papa named me after our country, Bharat.”
-
Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts
With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.
-
At 29.5°C, Chandigarh sees warmest May night since 2018
With the city under cloud cover and rain remaining elusive, the minimum temperature went up to 29.5C on Tuesday. As perminimum temperature, this is the highest minimum temperature recorded in May since 2018 when it had gone up to 30.2C on May 31. On Monday too, the minimum temperature had been recorded at 29.5C. Maximum temperature went up slightly from 36.3C on Monday to 36.7C on Tuesday, 0.7C below normal.
-
Men posing as police officers rob ₹65,000 from Ambala ashram
A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of ₹65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.
-
Minor apprehended for Civil Lines murder, theft
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh stolen from his house in Civil Lines, the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying he was traced through his Metro card. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
-
Ludhiana murder | Accused street vendor travelled 10km with chopped body parts
A day after a man was arrested for allegedly hacking Mehfooz's friend to death, investigations have revealed that the accused had cycled with the slain body cut into pieces for 10 kilometres, without any fear of the police. The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a street vendor, used his cycle cart (rehri) to carry the chopped pieces to Sidhwan Canal near Shimlapuri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics