See, a bench on the rocks. Who puts a bench there? But then the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus is full of hillocks. This bench is partway up a great sloping sheet of grey rock, and is merely a pale slab resting on two stones. The bench is, as the Book of Matthew has it, “founded upon a rock.” Just to reach it, you have to pick your way over the loose stones and climb onto the rock. . A woman is sitting there with one leg crossed over the other. The man beside her is looking at his phone.

Delhiwale: Marquez’s bench

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Dear reader, do consider the benches of Delhi. Many are where you would expect them to be. And what citizens do with them tells you a good deal about our megapolis.

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At the Mandi House traffic circle, just outside the beautiful Nepalese embassy, the rush-hour traffic goes round and round in the smog while a stone bench has quietly grown itself a forest of wild-looking leaves and little yellow flowers—see photo. Where better to read García Márquez, in whose novels a dead girl’s hair keeps growing and a trickle of blood finds its way through the streets to a woman’s kitchen?

On a grassy slope in Nehru Park, two men are sitting close together, in an embrace. Beyond them, a woman sits on a facing bench, head in hand, elbow propped on the backrest, a moleskine diary beside her. Space remains on the bench, yet her carefree posture claims the whole of it as her private space.

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{{^usCountry}} Sometimes, sitting beside someone is the whole point of a bench. In the Julia Roberts film Notting Hill, a park bench bears the dedication “For June who loved this garden, from Joseph who always sat beside her.” Delhi has such memorials in Sunder Nursery. Through the park’s “Dedicate a Bench” programme, people commemorate their loved ones. Bookseller KD Singh’s bench carries lines by Neruda. A lakeside bench recalls Vijay Tuli’s search for little pieces of his “beloved Kashmir.” Shakti Bhatt’s plaque says “You are here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sometimes, sitting beside someone is the whole point of a bench. In the Julia Roberts film Notting Hill, a park bench bears the dedication “For June who loved this garden, from Joseph who always sat beside her.” Delhi has such memorials in Sunder Nursery. Through the park’s “Dedicate a Bench” programme, people commemorate their loved ones. Bookseller KD Singh’s bench carries lines by Neruda. A lakeside bench recalls Vijay Tuli’s search for little pieces of his “beloved Kashmir.” Shakti Bhatt’s plaque says “You are here.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a Chirag Delhi village chowk, elderly men come to the benches to read the newspaper, play cards or doze off. This afternoon the card players are huddled on a striped mat on the ground. Right behind them stand two perfectly good benches, both vacant. After all, how is one to sit in a circle on a bench?

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In posh Meharchand Market, the red bench is decidedly unposh, its back severely chipped and its arms covered with thick layers of dust.

On a Paharganj pavement, a heavily tattooed elderly foreigner is sitting with both legs up on a café bench that says “BOB DYLAN’S BENCH.”