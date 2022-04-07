Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. Courteously told to sit, he asked, “But where?”
The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. They claim the dining table, and also the double bed in the guest room.
This is sociologist Ashis Nandy’s home. He shares the second-floor apartment in Nizamuddin East with wife Uma. This evening, she is busy with the Bengali translation of Ajeet Caur’s memoir Khanabadosh; he is with Joanna Bourke’s An Intimate History of Killing. “I have a huge collection of books on all kinds of violence,” he remarks. “For 15 years, I have been working off and on with the subject of genocides.”
The couple’s drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. Sitting by the dining table, she amusedly says that their books take up so much of the house that “we either have our meals on the chair or on our bed”.
During the darkest period of the coronavirus pandemic, the two moved to their daughter Aditi’s house elsewhere in Delhi. On returning to the apartment after a year, he discovered white ants on some of the books.
“Those books had to be disposed.” Nevertheless the elderly couple takes rigorous care of the vast library they have built in Delhi since 1965, with substantial assistance from the housekeeper, Tulsi, and driver Rakesh. Even so, books occasionally go missing from their home, “perhaps flicked by our friends, mostly the younger ones…we don’t mind… books we have are not easily otherwise accessible.”
He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. A stately tanpura is lying against the shelves. It is hers. A singer of folk songs, ghazals and bhajans, she has trained under the legendary Siddheshwari Devi, “but I only perform in front of friends, never on stage.”
Looking about the shelves, he says, “I’m now 84, and don’t want these books to end up in an institution where nobody will be interested in them. I’m thinking of gifting some of these to people who might find them useful.”
The couple returns to the drawing room. The entire balcony is hijacked by a luscious pakhan, its leaves speckled with the evening light. One might even spend hours reading this tree.
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats. After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
Engineer held for graft put ₹64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010
The engineer of Odisha's rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district's known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said. He was also operating one more account in State Bank of India, Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.
