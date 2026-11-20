The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has directed officials to expedite the resolution of pending billing cases, recover outstanding dues and reduce distribution losses to improve revenue collection, officials said on Thursday.

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The directions were issued during a performance review meeting chaired by DHBVN managing director Vikram Singh, who also called for better consumer services and timely resolution of complaints and billing disputes.

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Officials said 221,595 average and provisional billing cases were pending across the utility’s jurisdiction as of September 30, of which 37,498 had been resolved by October 28.

Singh directed superintending engineers (operations) to launch special drives to clear the backlog, particularly in the Hisar, Jind, Bhiwani, Faridabad and Palwal circles, which account for most of the pending cases.

He also instructed officials to closely monitor revenue collection efficiency, distribution losses and aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses at the circle, division and subdivision levels.

Officials were asked to step up recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters, government departments and municipal bodies, identify poorly performing areas and prepare corrective action plans.

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{{^usCountry}} A review of permanently disconnected defaulter consumer (PDCO) accounts revealed that 440 cases involved outstanding dues of ₹5.81 crore. Of this, only ₹39.28 lakh had been recovered from 83 consumers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A review of permanently disconnected defaulter consumer (PDCO) accounts revealed that 440 cases involved outstanding dues of ₹5.81 crore. Of this, only ₹39.28 lakh had been recovered from 83 consumers. {{/usCountry}}

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DHBVN public relations officer Sanjay Chugh said Singh directed officials to submit details of the officers and employees responsible for recovery, along with amounts recovered and outstanding, to the energy audit wing within a day.

“Officials failing to meet targets or comply with directions will be held accountable and issued show-cause notices wherever negligence is found,” Chugh said.

“The MD has set clear timelines for improving revenue collection, strengthening the distribution network, and resolving consumer complaints,” he added.

Singh also reviewed the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, under which DHBVN has a target of providing 122,000 rooftop solar connections by March 2027. Officials were directed to ensure at least 10,000 connections every month to meet the target.

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The review revealed that several subdivisions in the Delhi and Hisar zones had achieved less than half their targets, while Faridabad and Palwal circles had recorded less than 20% achievement.

Singh directed officials to clear all cases pending for more than 90 days within five days.