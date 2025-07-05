‘Did not imagine I’d be among the top scorers’

Celebration took over Arjav Jain’s neighbourhood on Friday, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) results, in which he secured All India Rank (AIR) 2. A resident of east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, Jain had always dreamt of enjoying his college days in Delhi University’s coveted North Campus. (HT PHOTO)

Jain, 17, who is the topper from Delhi-National Capital Territory (NCT), said that while the exam had gone well, securing a rank was beyond his imagination.

“My exams had gone great so I was expecting a good score. However, I was really worried after NTA released the answer key,” Jain said, adding, “My aim was to score a decent score to help me get into my dream college. I had not thought that I would be one of the top scorers.”

A resident of east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, Jain had always dreamt of enjoying his college days in Delhi University’s coveted North Campus. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) was the ultimate dream, said Jain, who wants to pursue a degree in economics.

Jain completed his schooling from Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir. He attributed his success to his parents and teachers. “My teachers were always available to help with queries. I would not have achieved this success without my parents.”

Following months of hard work and anxiety, Jain said he finally looks forward to enjoying his college life, attend annual festivals and make new friends, while also focusing on his career.

“The examination days were stressful. I will be celebrating this success with my family members and friends who kept cheering me and helped me cope with all the stress. Today is a great day,” Jain told HT on Friday.

CUET UG provides a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in central universities across the country. According to data shared by NTA, 13,54,699 students had registered for the exam of which 10,71,735 students appeared for the exams conducted from May 13 to June 4, 2025.