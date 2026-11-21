More than 84,000 safety notices have been sent to consumers across the Capital by power distribution companies for setting up unauthorised constructions near electrical infrastructure, discom officials said.

In some cases, electricity poles have been found encroached upon inside residential premises,officials said. (Photo for representation) more less

BSES, which supplies electricity in south, west, east and central Delhi issued more than 44,000 notices in 2025-26 and more than 35,500 notices in 2026-27 so far, taking the total to 80,263. Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which serves north Delhi, issued 4,071 notices between 2025-26 and November 1, 2026.

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The notices were issued upon the construction of buildings, balconies, verandas, rooftops, chhajjas and other structures, dangerously close to electricity poles, overhead lines, transformers and distribution equipment.

TPDDL said interim orders for removal of unauthorised constructions were issued in 2,374 cases, while 733 final orders directing land-owning agencies to remove encroachments were issued where safety hazards persisted.

In some cases, electricity poles have been found encroached upon inside residential premises. The utilities warned that unsafe construction near live electrical infrastructure can cause electrocution, electrical fires, flashovers and fatal accidents, besides damaging power assets, triggering outages and obstructing access for maintenance and emergency operations.

According to BSES, notices are followed up by field offices and cases involving violations that remain unaddressed are referred to the special task force and civic authorities, including the MCD, DDA and Delhi Police, for action.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Central Electricity Authority’s Safety Regulations, 2023, construction near overhead lines up to 650 volts must maintain a minimum vertical clearance of 2.5 metres and horizontal clearance of 1.2 metres. For lines above 650 volts and up to 11 kV, the clearances are 3.7 metres vertically and 1.2 metres horizontally. For lines above 11 kV and up to 33 kV, the horizontal clearance increases to two metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Central Electricity Authority’s Safety Regulations, 2023, construction near overhead lines up to 650 volts must maintain a minimum vertical clearance of 2.5 metres and horizontal clearance of 1.2 metres. For lines above 650 volts and up to 11 kV, the clearances are 3.7 metres vertically and 1.2 metres horizontally. For lines above 11 kV and up to 33 kV, the horizontal clearance increases to two metres. {{/usCountry}}