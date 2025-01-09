DJB flags over 20k illegal borewells in Delhi affecting groundwater levels

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has identified at least 20,625 illegal borewells across the Capital, and directions to seal them have been issued to district magistrates (DMs) in the respective areas in a bid to prevent groundwater extraction. (Representative Image) DJB further said that it has also displayed the status of such illegal borewells on its website (File Photo)

The water utility agency said it also plans to impose penalties on illegal groundwater extraction, and the process to finalise the same is underway and an approval from the Delhi government’s environment department is awaited.

DJB’s submission came in response to two petitions filed in 2022 on illegal groundwater extraction in parts of the Capital impacting the groundwater table level. The tribunal had on August 28, 2024 sought details from DJB on the status of such borewells and action being taken against them.

“DJB has taken steps and as the illegal borewells are to be sealed by the District Magistrates (DMs), the DJB is pursuing with them to carry out sealing. Letters have been written to the DMs. DJB has also provided the list of illegal borewells and uploaded a list on its website...” said DJB in its submission dated January 3, submitted on Tuesday.

DJB further said that it has also displayed the status of such illegal borewells on its website. Referring to penal action against violators, DJB said a notification for the same was in works.

“DJB humbly submits that regarding appropriate charges for withdrawal of groundwater, a draft notification regarding groundwater regulations for....is under approval with Environment Department of the Delhi Government. In this draft DJB has also recommended ground water drawl charges. Environment Department has been requested to expedite the notification,” it said.

Delhi extracted more groundwater in 2024 than it recharged, reversing a trend over the last two years, latest numbers compiled by the Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) show.

The latest report from December 2024 showed that Delhi recharged 0.34 billion cubic metres (34,190.47 cubic hectare metres ham) during the year, but extracted marginally more — 34,453.58 cubic hectare metres (ham) of groundwater, making it an extraction rate of 100.77%, it said.

Delhi’s extraction rate in 2022-23 was 99.13%, which was marginally higher than 2021-22’s rate of 98.16%.

A groundwater extraction over 100% means more water is being extracted than it is being recharged, while a rate below 100% indicates that groundwater is being left unutilised.

The report had further said that out of Delhi’s 34 assessment units (tehsils), 14, or 41.18%, were classified as “over-exploited”. Another 13 units (38.24%) were tagged “critical”, two as (5.88%) as “semi-critical”, and five units (14.71%) were in the “safe” category, according to CGWB’s assessment.