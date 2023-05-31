Now, Metro tickets on WhatsApp for Airport line commuters

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for commuters on the Airport Express Line (AEL). The commuters along this line will be able to book their QR code tickets via a chatbot on an official WhatsApp number of the DMRC. The WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi. The service was launched by DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar from Metro Bhawan on Tuesday. The users will receive a QR code ticket directly on the WhatsApp chat which can be tapped at the designated scanner at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates for entry and exit. (Representational Image)

“This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters using the AEL. They can now generate tickets on their phone through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

To obtain these QR code-based tickets, commuters can either add the DMRC’s official WhatsApp number — 9650855800 — on their contact list or scan the chatbot QR codes that are displayed at customer care and ticket counters of all Metro stations along the Airport Express line. “User can send ‘Hi’ on the DMRC number and select the preferred language. They can then select the option to buy ticket, choose the source and destination station, select the number of tickets to be purchased and make the payment securely through the integrated payment gateway using credit card, debit card or UPI,” a DMRC statement said. The users will receive a QR code ticket directly on the WhatsApp chat which can be tapped at the designated scanner at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates for entry and exit.

DMRC has said that for single journey tickets, a maximum of six QR code tickets can be generated. “Validity of QR code ticket will be the end of the business day. After the entry at station, passenger should exit from the destination station within 65 minutes. For exit at origin station, the passenger should exit within 30 minutes from the time of entry,” the statement reads.

Cancellation of ticket is not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing. “While a marginal convenience fee will be charged for transactions done through credit/debit card, there will be no convenience fee for UPI based transaction,” DMRC said.

