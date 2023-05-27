Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG approves transfer of land to DMRC for building Keshopur metro station

Delhi LG approves transfer of land to DMRC for building Keshopur metro station

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 27, 2023 05:37 PM IST

The site of the station falls on the under-construction metro corridor between Janakpuri and R K Ashram Marg.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved for transfer of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of a station at Keshopur under its Ph-IV project, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi metro rail(HT File Photo)
Delhi metro rail(HT File Photo)

The site of the station falls on the under-construction metro corridor between Janakpuri and R K Ashram Marg.

The LG has approved for transfer of land from the city's Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) department to the DMRC, officials in the LG Office said.

The DMRC’s request with the Delhi government for the transfer of land was pending since April 2019, a senior official said.

DMRC sources also confirmed the development.

Keshopur station on this upcoming corridor will be an elevated structure.

At present, the DMRC is doing construction work on 65.1 km of Phase-IV priority corridors, which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively, and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as ‘Silver Line’.

The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro dmrc
delhi metro dmrc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out