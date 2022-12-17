Drunk man throws 2-year-old son off first floor, jumps himself

A 30-year-old man threw his 2-year-old son off the first floor of their house and then himself jumped following a quarrel with his wife in south east Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday night. Police said they have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and begun a probe.

Dr Sumit Ray, medical superintendent, and head of the critical care department at the Holy Family Hospital, said the child is currently admitted in the paediatric intensive care unit and is under observation. “The child has a fracture of the skull but he does not need surgery. We are observing his condition and assessing the inflammation in his brain. Our doctors are closely monitoring his condition,” said Ray.

A senior police officer said a control room call was received at Kalkaji police station at 10.38pm stating that a man has jumped from the first floor roof of a residence after throwing his 2-year-old son. When police reached the spot in Sarvodaya Camp, they found that the minor had already been taken to Holy Family Hospital by family members. The man was taken to AIIMS trauma centre by police officers, they said.

The man, who is unemployed, was drunk at the time of the incident, said police. “The house belongs to the grandmother of the man’s wife’s. The two have a strained relationship and she had come to the house after a fight with her husband a few days ago with her two sons, aged 2 and 7,” said an officer aware of the matter.

On Friday, the family members told police, her husband arrived at the house to meet her at 6pm. The man was drunk and the two had an argument, which turned violent, police said. The man suddenly took their 2-year-old son to the roof of the house and threw him down, after then he also jumped, police said.

Based on a complaint by family members, the police have registered a under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.