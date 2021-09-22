DTU’s Yogesh Singh appointed 23rd Vice Chancellor of Delhi University

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Yogesh Singh, head of the state-run Delhi Technological University (DTU), as the 23rd vice-chancellor (VC) of the Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday.

Singh succeeds Yogesh Tyagi who was suspended by the union education ministry in October last year over the charges of “non-performance”. The Centre pointed out several shortcomings in the functioning of the university under Tyagi’s tenure. PC Joshi, who was the pro-vice chancellor, had been serving as the acting vice-chancellor till now.

Singh, 55, is considered close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed teachers’ group Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal. Officials at the education ministry confirmed to HT that although five candidates were shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee, only Singh’s name was sent for the final nod from the President-- who is also the Visitor to all central universities.

The Union education ministry, in a letter, on Wednesday informed the DU Registrar about the new appointment. “The President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the University of Delhi, has been pleased to appoint professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, Delhi, as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University for the period of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office,” the letter signed by PK Singh, under secretary, education ministry, said.

Prior to joining DTU in 2015, Singh served as the director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (now known as Netaji Subhas University of Technology) between 2014 and 2017. Between 2015 and 2017, he handled the charges of both DTU and NSIT.

He also served as the vice-chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat, between 2011 and 2014. Officials in the ministry said the Gujarat government under then chief minister Narendra Modi had extended his tenure for the second term. “But he moved to Delhi due to some reasons in 2014, and joined NSIT,” an official said.

Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Aligarh, did his M Tech in electronics and communication engineering from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, Haryana. He also completed his PhD in computer engineering from the same institution.

Calling it a “privilege” to be selected as the vice-chancellor of DU, Singh said, “It’s a great opportunity and a matter of pride for me. DU is one of the best institutions in the country and it will be my privilege to serve as the VC of this institution. It becomes even more special that I have been selected as the VC of DU in its centenary year.”

“I am a team player. I will work taking all stakeholders together and take all necessary steps for the further growth and development of the institution,” he added.

When asked about his purported association with the RSS-backed teachers’ body, he said, “It doesn’t make any difference. I have been given a responsibility to serve an institution, and I will do my best to fulfil that.”

Meanwhile, the President also appointed Neelima Gupta as the Vice Chancellor of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh. She is currently serving as the VC of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University in Bihar.

The appointment process of vice chancellors is still pending in at least eight other central universities, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.