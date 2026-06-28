DU begins UG admissions as CSAS portal opened for online registration

New Delhi: The Delhi University has commenced the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses for the 2026-27 academic session with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for online registration on Friday, according to an official statement released on Saturday. Earlier this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the CUET-UG. (HT Archive)

The registration process will be conducted in two phases. Under the first phase, candidates are required to register on the CSAS portal using their Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) application number, while in the second phase, applicants will submit their preferences for undergraduate (UG) courses and colleges.

“The DU announces the commencement of phase 1 of registration for admission to its various UG programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates can register themselves on the CSAS portal through their CUET (UG)-2026 application number only. In line with the university’s initiative to ensure a hassle-free registration experience, candidates’ essentials, such as name, date of birth, photographs, and signature, have been auto-integrated,” read the statement.

Earlier this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the CUET-UG.

Based on their scores, candidates can choose 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 B.A. programme combinations offered across 67 colleges affiliated with the university.

DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told HT that the university will offer 71,600 UG seats this year.

“Under phase II, the candidates must provide their preferences for the programme and college they wish to pursue. The schedule for phase II will be announced shortly,” the university said.

While filling out the application form, candidates will also be required to provide details of the stream they studied in Class 12, along with their board examination results.

Although most students have received their revised marks following the re-evaluation, some are still awaiting their updated results.

Addressing the concern, the official said the CSAS portal will remain open for several weeks, allowing applicants to update their revised scores once the re-evaluation results are declared.

“Students who have applied for re-evaluation and are awaiting their revised Class 12 scores should submit their original marks on the CSAS portal and update them once the revised results are declared,” the official said.

Following the completion of the two-phase registration process, the university will begin the third phase, which involves the allocation-cum-admission process. During this phase, seats will be allotted based on candidates’ CUET scores and the preferences they have submitted.

After a seat is allocated, candidates may either confirm their admission by completing document verification and paying the required fees or choose the upgrade option to be considered for a higher-preference programme or college in subsequent rounds.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the first round will automatically be considered in subsequent allocation rounds, subject to seat availability, the official added.