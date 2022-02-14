DU Diaries : Hunting for PGs, ghar jaisa khaana and roomies begins!

Outstation students, enrolled in Delhi University, are busy bidding farewell to their famjam at home to head to the Capital, after a hiatus of two years. College campuses are meanwhile prepping to reopen, and in between it’s the search for the right accommodation that’s on top of the mind of the young brigade. “Finding the right roomie and a comfortable accommodation is what will define the rest of my college life here. I am travelling from Lucknow to Delhi soon. I’ve got admission in Gargi college, South Campus but I’m seeing PGs in North campus instead of south campus, on double sharing basis with my friend. There are two reasons for this. One, my friend’s college is in north campus and two, south delhi PGs ab available hi nahi rahe. Even though the distance is coming to be of 1 hour to and fro, I think I’ll manage. And rather than sharing a room with a stranger, I would share it with my friend. Since the news of reopening campus has come, all students have been rushing to make bookings,” says Disha Bhatia, a second year student from Gargi College.

Outstation students have embarked on their search for an accommodation within the city. (Photo : Sanchit Khanna/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

Facing a similar situation is Vishwas Girdher, a second year student of Hansraj College who is looking to relocate to Delhi from Sirsa, Haryana “Last few months when there were rumours of campus reopening, I had done a cursory search on PG rates. Compared to that, after the news of campus reopening broke out recently, PG rates have risen and like how! I think out of panic students have made advance bookings with token payment up to 7-8 thousand which has bloated demand for accommodations.”

Nathuram, owner of University College Hostel, Bungalow Road, Delhi

Confirming the news of an increase in booking calls, PG owners are making sure that new tenants take the rules of Covid safety seriously in their new PGs. “We have been getting calls for booking since last night. PG hunting has become priority for students after the news of campus reopening has become official. Our entire PG is sanitised and sanitiser PG ke bahar bhi rakha hai. Wearing masks in shared facilities is must in our PG. We encourage our residents to take these rules very seriously. Documents that are a must from students are their Aadhaar cards and vaccination proof certificates. Students have been asking for photos and videos of the PG over Whatsapp” shares Seema Sharma, owner, Auro Girls PG, Jawahar Nagar, Delhi.

Students who will for the first time be leaving their homes after two years, are understandably anxious. “The one thing I make sure of is that in these pandemic times when students are scared, I assure them that they are not coming to a PG, they are coming home. We assure to help them during medical emergencies amid the pandemic, we talk to them and take care of them like family would,” says Nathuram, owner of University College Hostel, Bungalow Road, Delhi. He adds, “Feeling so nice to see kids coming back to campus. I’ve been here on campus since 4 years now providing residential facilities. After the news of reopening broke out, students are mostly confused because they don’t know yet when their classes will start. They are making verbal bookings. But many calls have been coming and students are also coming to see the PG since yesterday. We have maintained social distancing for residents and for viewers.”

Students have also been enquiring about the food hygiene of the PGs. “Students who have come to visit the PG have been interacting with me and asking me how the food is made and how healthy the meals will be. They are interested in having healthy home cooked meals full of green veggies and fruits. Food is a huge aspect of a student’s life and good food comforts the blues that students feel when they leave their home towns. When students come to browse through the PG they make sure to visit the sanitised kitchen and cook staff and I appreciate that as this way they can be assured of hygiene,” says Shravan Kumar, cook of a PG near Kamla Nagar market.

For Amoolya Tripathi, Hansraj College,second year top priorities are hygienic surroundings, good mess food, a lively location around the main campus and ‘chill’ landlords.

