DUSU leader slaps professor: DU forms probe panel

The Delhi University (DU) has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the assault on a faculty member at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha on Thursday.

The incident has evoked backlash from the teachers of the university, as a clip of the CCTV footage made rounds on social media.

“University of Delhi has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the physical assault on a faculty member by Ms Deepika Jha, joint secretary of the DUSU at BR Ambedkar College. The six-member committee will be chaired by professor Neeta Sehgal (Department of Zoology). The committee will investigate the matter and submit its factual report as soon as possible,” as per an official statement by DU.

The university vice chancellor Yogesh Singh has sought the report within two weeks.

The move comes a day after Jha and other members of ABVP slapped a teacher at the college, Sujit Kumar.

Jha, through a video released early on Friday morning, claimed that the professor “threatened and stared at her in front of police”, despite her expressing discomfort. Jha also claimed that Kumar was “inebriated”.

“After seeing all this, I felt angry and raised my hand. I regret the incident and I apologise to the teachers’ community. It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she said.

Kumar, however, told HT that the altercation happened after Jha, along with other ABVP members, barged into the principal’s office and “forced him to sign a resignation from the post of convener of the college disciplinary committee”.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) also called a protest in the north campus on Friday.

“In the DUTA Flash Dharna today, I expressed my firm condemnation of yesterday’s slapgate incident in BRAC. Strong decisive actions need to be taken both by VC and DUTA leadership. Till justice is achieved, the university needs to be brought to complete standstill. Total shutdown! Dignity of teachers needs to be restored!” Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a DU professor and elected executive council member, wrote on his social media platform. Dhusiya was also present at the protest.

Student organisations like Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have also condemned the incident and urged the university administration to “ensure that all those responsible are held accountable”.