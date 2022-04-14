EDMC deploys new fogging devices in bid to cut pollution
- In the new variant, water will be the carrying medium for the insecticide.
The increased air pollution caused by insecticide-laden petro-diesel smoke during mosquito countering drives is now forcing municipal corporations to look for other alternatives, officials said Wednesday, adding that East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to deploy Ultra Low Volume (ULV) cold fogging machines instead of using conventional thermal fogging instruments as part of the revised annual vector-borne disease control programme.
Dr Som Shekhar, municipal health officer of the EDMC, said that the pilot project will begin shortly.
“We mix 25ml of insecticide, usually Cyphenothrin--a synthetic pyrethroid chemical-- in 1 litre of diesel, in a conventional fogging machine. The flashpoint temperature of the insecticide is much higher than diesel. The machine heats up the diesel, which is released under high pressure from a nozzle. As soon as the diesel is released from a high-pressure environment, it starts condensing to form clouds, which carry insecticide molecules,” Dr Shekhar said.
In the new variant, water will be the carrying medium for the insecticide. “As part of the ULV mechanism, no heating is involved and small water droplets are propelled through a high pressure rotating motorised nozzle to create particles, which are 50-75 microns in size. The same efficacy can be achieved without releasing any smoke,” Dr Shekhar said.
The civic body plans to deploy 20 such ULV cold fogging machines this year, another senior public health official explained.
A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) public health official said that the main problem with cold fogging is public acceptance. “People and councillors are not satisfied as clouds of petro-diesel smoke are visible so they feel there is some action taking place as part of an anti-mosquito drive. In case of cold fogging, only a haze is formed, which dissipates after some time,” the SDMC official explained, requesting anonymity.
Delhi has so far reported 69 dengue cases this year, with eight cases added in the last week. Last year was the second-worst dengue season on record with 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities.
-
BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP
Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news.
-
HC asks agencies for report on landfill fires
Expressing concern over the recent fire incidents at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi -- on March 28 and again on April 9 -- resulting in the burning of hazardous waste that caused severe air pollution, the Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a status report from the state government, the municipal corporations, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the other agencies concerned. The authorities have been given three weeks to file their reports.
-
Delhiwale: Delhi’s James Joyce Tower
Place: Martello Tower. City: Dublin, Ireland. This is the opening scene of James Joyce's Ulysses. Whether you live in Delhi, or Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, just head to Martello Tower. Delhi and Dublin share this same piece of relic due to a common misfortune — both lands were colonised by the British. A drain flows underneath. The place is eerily quiet. PS: The tower in Dublin is now known as James Joyce Tower & Museum.
-
8 men nabbed for vandalising CM’s residence get bail
The Delhi high court has granted bail to eight people accused of vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area, saying that their continued judicial custody is not called for only because some investigations are pending. On April 4, a trial court had denied bail to the accused saying that “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly and intentionally”.
-
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics