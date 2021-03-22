Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained completely closed on Monday as farmers continued their agitation against the three farm laws. One carriageway at Ghazipur border, however, remained open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, as the farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020.
The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, continued to remain closed on Friday.
The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.
