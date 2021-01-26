Farmers’ tractor rally throws Delhi traffic out of gear

The traffic in Delhi and around its borders was thrown out of gear on Tuesday after the farmers’ tractor rally deviated from its designated route.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said roads around Meerut Expressway, Akshardham, Pragati Maidan, Vikas Marg, ITO, Mandi House, India Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road, Ghazipur border, Singhu border, and Chilla border had to be closed off for general traffic as the farmer rally got out of control.

“Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katju Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads,” traffic police’s official handle tweeted.

In another tweet, they said, “Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads.”

On Monday, the traffic police had released a diversion plan claiming that the tractor rally would stick to the route they had permission for.

The tractor parade was start from the Singhu border and move through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU Shahabad Dairy, Barwala village, Pooth Khurd village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza.

From Tikri, tractors were to pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza.