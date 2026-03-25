Father-son duo robbed of gold worth ₹1.5 in Seelampur

New Delhi: A gold trader from Chandni Chowk’s Kucha Mahajani and his son were robbed of gold items worth ₹1.5 crore by a group of unknown assailants in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Monday, police said, adding that they had yet to make an arrest. A case of robbery and assualt was registered (Photo for representation)

The robbery, which initially appeared to be a road rage incident, occurred metres from the deputy commissioner of police’s (northeast) office.

The victim, Pratham Bansal, a resident of Shahdara told police that around 8.30pm on Monday, he and his father were headed home with a gold bar and some gold jewellery on a two-wheeler when another two-wheeler rammed into their vehicle.

According to police, the crash occurred near Welcome metro station, and the accused started fighting with the father-son duo.

DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra said a car arrived at the spot and its occupants joined the suspects. They assaulted the trader and his son, robbed them of the gold, and fled, the officer said.

DCP Mishra added that police were alerted and the accused were traced near Bhopura border. They managed to escape, but authorities seized their vehicle. A case of robbery and assualt was registered.

Meanwhile, Bansal alleged that there were 10 to 12 attackers, and they also tried to kidnap him by posing as policemen.

“We were carrying the gold because we had to send it to a client in the morning. We did not know we were being followed and this would happen,” Bansal said.