Delhi Police said that it was taking action against vendors in popular markets and people who are bursting crackers out in public spaces. While it was taking action when it receives information, patrolling inside residential areas and finding violators, police said, was not possible, even as, days ahead of Diwali, firecrackers are being sold and used rampantly across the Capital

Firecrackers enforcement in residential areas not feasible: Delhi Police

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On Monday, as the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period around Diwali, it noted that previous restrictions had failed due to lack of enforcement.

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In north Delhi, where areas like Chandni Chowk, Lahori Gate, Burari and nearby markets are flooded with fire crackers, police said they are intensifying efforts to catch as many offenders as possible.

“In the last 12 days (since Dussehra), we have lodged more than 13 FIRs and seized 1,200 kgs of firecrackers. We are complying with the orders and based on our own enforcement drives and PCR calls, we have taken out operations at Lahori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Burari, Kotwali area, Bara Hindu Rao area and Subzi Mandi area. We have also sent out pleas to residents and traders to not burst crackers during this time,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Niharika Bhatt.

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{{^usCountry}} In DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav also said that the teams in the district were taking strict measures to enforce the ban on firecrackers. “In the last 15 days, we have registered eight cases against those selling crackers illegally and over 3,000 kg of crackers have been seized.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav also said that the teams in the district were taking strict measures to enforce the ban on firecrackers. “In the last 15 days, we have registered eight cases against those selling crackers illegally and over 3,000 kg of crackers have been seized.” {{/usCountry}}

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For outer north, DCP Shobhit Saksena said that four cases have been registered under the Explosives Act and eight persons have been arrested. “Between October 1 and November 2, 2,878kg of firecrackers have been seized and several drives are yet to be conducted.”

In outer Delhi, the Delhi Police said more than 2,100kg of banned firecrackers were seized and three vendors were arrested in a single day two weeks ago.

Though there is no collective data, police response appeared not to capture the scale of the issue.

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A spot check by HT on October 22 and on Monday, showed firecrackers being sold openly in major markets such as Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Sarojini Nagar and New Friends Colony. Vendors displayed products labelled “green crackers”, “pollution-free” and “zero pollution”, while other firecrackers were available on request, often from nearby warehouses or concealed stocks.

Police said while it was taking action against vendors where possible, it was difficult to track people who burst crackers deep inside residential areas.

“We will respond to every call that comes regarding the bursting of firecrackers. So far, we have registered seven cases against those selling firecrackers illegally and recovered more than 1,700 kilograms of firecrackers,” said DCP (east) Rajeev Kumar.

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In Shahdara, DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said one case has been lodged in the last three days. “Our staff is being asked to do patrolling and conduct checks around residential areas and markets,” he said.

In the west, DCP Hareshwar V Swami said no major incidents had been reported.