Firefighters caution: Beat the heat with safety!

Loss of appetite and heated discussions are just mild after effects of the infamous #DilliKiGarmi. What’s more serious in this long list are the fire incidents that spike mainly due to continuous use and subsequent overheating of electrical appliances that are mostly kept running to beat the heat. As Delhi continues to report major fire incidents almost every day, the Delhi Fire Services confirm an uptick in the number of rescue calls it’s receiving. On International Firefighters’ Day, today, we speak to some of the Capital’s firefighters, and they suggest how citizens can be responsible and help in reducing fire instances.

Over 110 fires every day in April ’22

Data from Delhi Fire Services, as shared with HT City, shows that the number of calls to the fire department have alarmingly spiked from 53 on January 31 to 190 on April 30. In fact, in all of April 2022, the department recorded more than 110 calls reporting cases of fire every day!

“We are getting around 150 calls each day from across Delhi,” says Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, adding, “The number has more than doubled in summer as compared to winter. The main types of fire we see are fires that get kindled in heaps of cut grass, leaves or garbage. There are house fires due to short circuiting, overheating and sparking. Many people try to douse the fire from inside, but that has the risk of getting trapped. They should instead evacuate quickly, call the fire brigade and try to kill the fire from outside. Saving lives is priority.”

In one of the many recent cases of fire reported in the city, was a restaurant in south Delhi’s Amar Colony that saw its front signboard on fire. Rama Chandran, the manager tells us, “There was a short-circuiting problem in the neighbourhood eatery’s air conditioner. Our board was electrical, and caught fire. Thankfully, only the board caught fire.”

It’s a given that air conditioners run on full power and for longer hours in summer months. “But families add multiple ACs to their existing load and wiring. Wirings are often several decades old and never changed. One needs to assess first if the wires can take the extra load. Overconsumption of electrical equipment is another reason. People must understand that electrical fires can’t be fought with water, unless you turn off electricity supply. Same is with oil and gas fire,” adds Garg.

Keep cooling appliances cool

Mahesh Kumar, a Palam-based electrician agrees that appliances often running on full capacity in summers are more prone to cause house fires in the city. “Log AC ki service nahi karwate ya khud hi filter saaf kar lete hain aur sochte hain ki ho gya. Purane AC service mangte hain. Wires aur cables bhi regularly check karwani chahiye. It cuts fire risk majorly and keeps everyone safe.”

Rajesh Shukla, a city-based firefighter with the experience of attending to 10,000 fire rescue calls, explains that public awareness and self-motivation is extremely important when it comes to saving lives. “Firefighters’ success depends on public cooperation too. If there’s a fire, explain your location and address properly to the person taking the call on the emergency number. If they miss out on even a syllable, Delhi mein address badal jayega. If you’re making way for ambulances, make way for fire brigade also so they can reach the affected site quickly. And while the brigade is coming, uske raaste se gaadiyaan hatwaiye. Fire van ko main gate se aane dein aur guide karein toh response time kam karna aasan ho jata hai,” says Shukla.

“Many a times we see that electrical boards are built in staircases. In case there is a fire in the MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) board, the staircase will get blocked. So if you’ve parked your car near it, within minutes it’ll catch fire. You could get roasted within your house. Also, if you work for 17 hours, won’t you be fried? So, how can you keep your fans and lights running for 17-18 hours straight?” asks Shukla, compelling the citizens to turn off cooling appliances from time to time.

Mock fire drills are imperative!

Sajjan Kumar Sharma, former fire officer with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), is now a passionate fire drill conductor. He provides fire trainings in schools and offices. And in his humorous style, attempts to drive the message of safety during the mock drills. “Aap shaadi mein jaate ho toh golgappe par nazar hoti hai. Kabhi fire exit dekhte ho? Kabhi evacuation strategy sochi? Log candlelight dinner par toh jaate hain, but aag lag gayi toh kahan se nikloge, yeh socha hai? 98% Indians don’t know how to operate a fire extinguisher! Many don’t even know the emergency fire number. Every person should be trained in disaster management. And fire drills must be conducted every 4-6 months,” he emphasises.

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter