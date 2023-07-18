Delhi floods: Volunteers paws-itively save the day

The flooded waters in Delhi-NCR have caused human life to go haywire, and alongside brought agony to the state of animals as well. The waters might recede, but the situation will continue to remain grim for a long time, due to the waterlogged animal shelters in several parts of NCR; where the swollen waters of the Yamuna rose drastically. Becoming a beacon of hope and survival for the voiceless, a few volunteers joined hands with NGOs and animal shelters, to lend a helping hand to the strays in localities such as Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Shastri Nagar and Noida Sector 135. Many aligned their efforts with the resources from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Noida District Magistrate’s office. Several volunteers have joined hands with NGOs to rescue and give shelter to animals that were stranded amid the floods in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

.“Different teams have been deployed at the affected areas to evacuate dogs, cats and cows, and take them to either shelters or dry land,” informs Anjana Passi from Friendicoes, adding, “The effort has been primarily directed towards saving them for exposure.”

A screengrab from a video circulating on social media, which shows Anupam Mehta saving dogs at a flooded animal shelter. (Photo: Instagram)

The efforts in Shastri Nagar were primarily aimed at rescuing cows, and in parts of NCR such as Noida Sector 135, the immense flooding led to one of the shelters of the organisation being closed down. “Due to the closing of the shelter, more than 250 animals had to be taken to the Friendicoes’ shelters in Defence Colony and Jangpura. Here they were given first aid and medical attention. We even saw some cases of hypothermia in some dogs, for which we called a veterinarian to give them immediate aid.”

NDRF personnel have carried out rescue missions across the flood affected areas in Noida.

Several personnel from the NRDF have been spotted rescuing more than 2,500 cows from numerous gaushalas (cow shelters), which are now submerged. An official from the department, says on condition of anonymity: “The cattle along with humans, whose homes were damaged in the floods, have been moved to Pusta Road as part of the 24-hour rescue mission.”

Over 2,500 dogs have moved out of the flooded shelters, and are being fed by the volunteers at Save A Stray.

These displaced animals are now housed in boarding shelters provided by NGOs such as Friendicoes, All Creatures Great and Small (ACGS) and Wildlife SOS. “After the rescues are done, the biggest hurdle for any displayed person or animal is food or shelter. That is where we come in,” shares Vidit Sharma, founder, Save A Stray. He adds: “There are more than 10 centres where animals are currently staying and each of them has at least 250 dogs. We are taking care of their food requirements by feeding them thrice a day. Countless good Samaritans have come forward to donate generously. That’s how these animals are getting taken care of in these difficult times.”

Volunteers from ACGS have rescued hundreds of stray dogs, goats, and sheep from Yamuna Khadar Road.

Some volunteers such as Khushboo Nahar, an advocate based in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, who has been part of some of the rescue missions, shares the heart-wrenching situation and why more good Samaritans need to come forward: “I’m volunteering at the Yamuna Khadar Road near the Mayur Vihar 1 metro station with ACGS. Our job is to ensure that the animals feel safe and comfortable enough to come into the wooden boats so they can be rowed to high and dry lands... It’s not an easy task since they are scared and some of the dogs can get a little aggressive. But it’s all water under the bridge; we want to help out in whatever way we can.”

