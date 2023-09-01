Ghalib’s Haveli in Delhi spruced up for G20

Food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain on Friday inspected Mirza Ghalib’s Haveli in Ballimaran which has been renovated ahead of the G20 Summit next week. Hussain, along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor M Shadiq, also inspected the roads and lanes in the vicinity of Gali Qasim Jaan, where the home of the celebrated poet is located. Ghalib’s Haveli after the revamp. (PTI)

Hussain said that MCD, the Public Works Department and the state department of museum archaeology jointly worked to give the haveli a facelift ahead of the Summit to be held on September 9 and 10. He added that Ghalib was a popular poet across the world and the haveli will give people a glimpse of the various facets of his life.

Hussain added that delegates and tourists will get the chance to witness the rich heritage of the Walled City during the G20 Summit. He instructed officers to enhance lighting at the Haveli and the adjoining areas. He said that the lighting should be in conformity with the building’s architectural character.

The minister also directed officials to ensure that an adequate number of fans are put in place, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions. While touring the area in the vicinity of Gali Qasim Jaan, he instructed MCD and PWD to expedite the maintenance of roads and the removal of potholes and some footpaths.

The agencies have also been asked to ensure the cleanliness and beautification of approach roads.