Forest divisions to be redrawn to align with new districts in Delhi

New Delhi: The forest department is going to reorganise its four forest divisions — South, Central, North and West — to align them with the newly redrawn districts for better distribution of resources, officials said on Thursday. A study conducted by the forest department in 2017 found nearly 550 contiguous pockets of forests under them, including 90 villages. (HT ARCHIVE)

Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the exercise would allow better operational efficiency. “As was the goal to create new districts, the forest divisions are also being reorganised slightly to align with districts. Manpower requirements will also be assessed,” Sirsa told HT.

In December 2025, the Delhi cabinet had approved the plan to expand Delhi’s districts from 11 to 13.

According to officials, operational challenges were an issue when Delhi had only three forest divisions. Each forest division has one deputy conservator of forest (DCF) who also acts as the division’s tree officer.

Prior to the creation of the Central forest division in 20212, officers would have to commute large distances to cater to tree or wildlife related complaints. For instance, the erstwhile West division stretched from Narela in north Delhi to Dwarka in southwest Delhi, officials said.

“It was practically impossible to cater to complaints across the length and breadth of the entire division in a single day. While a new central division reduced gaps, distributing manpower better. This new rejig will further help the cause,” an official said.

A study conducted by the forest department in 2017 had found nearly 550 contiguous pockets of forests under them, including 90 villages. Further, close to 200 kms of forest patch needed protection. This includes Delhi’s Ridge areas and reserved or protected forests.

In addition to protection of wildlife, the forest department is involved in carrying out greening across the city.

Data from the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025 shows Delhi’s green cover has steadily been growing. It reached 25.04% of the total geographical area in 2023, covering 371.31 square kilometres — an increase from 23.06% (or 342 sq km) in 2021. Over the last two decades, the green cover has grown by over 100 sq km, from 268 sq km (18.07%) in 2003. A significant portion of this (192.28 sq km) is classified as forest cover, with the highest concentration in the southern district (70.89 sq km), largely comprising the ecologically vital Southern Ridge.