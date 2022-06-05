Former Delhi top cop publishes memoirs
Former Delhi top cop Mukund Kaushal’s book -- Sailing on My Own Compass – A Policeman’s Diary, recollects the challenges and anecdotes from his four-decade-long career as an IPS officer and a top government official in the Union home ministry.
Kaushal narrates first-hand account of events such as the 1996 elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), investigations in some of the most sensational crimes in Delhi, policing challenges in Delhi in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, and negotiations with Hizbul Mujahideen(HM) inside the heavily guarded Nehru Guest House at the foothills of the Zabarwan, Srinagar.
According to the book, Kaushal’s team was once instructed by then Prime Minister (PM) Morarji Desai’s son to stop policers from checking his friends’ cars when entering the PM residence. There is a chapter on how the traffic police’s old records “saved” former PM Narasimha Rao after allegations of corruption.
The author describes the book as a “lockdown child” as it was written during the Covid-19 lockdown.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
