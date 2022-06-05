Former Delhi top cop publishes memoirs

Former Delhi top cop Mukund Kaushal’s book -- Sailing on My Own Compass – A Policeman’s Diary, recollects the challenges and anecdotes from his four-decade-long career as an IPS officer and a top government official in the Union home ministry.

Kaushal narrates first-hand account of events such as the 1996 elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), investigations in some of the most sensational crimes in Delhi, policing challenges in Delhi in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, and negotiations with Hizbul Mujahideen(HM) inside the heavily guarded Nehru Guest House at the foothills of the Zabarwan, Srinagar.

According to the book, Kaushal’s team was once instructed by then Prime Minister (PM) Morarji Desai’s son to stop policers from checking his friends’ cars when entering the PM residence. There is a chapter on how the traffic police’s old records “saved” former PM Narasimha Rao after allegations of corruption.

The author describes the book as a “lockdown child” as it was written during the Covid-19 lockdown.