Four newborns die in C’garh govt hospital, health min orders probe

Four newborn babies died on Monday due to alleged negligence at a government medical college in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, prompting health minister TS Singh Deo to launch a probe into the matter, people aware of the details said.

The incident took place at the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Ambikapur, which happens to be the constituency of Singh Deo, between 5.30am and 8.30am.

While families claimed that the babies, two of them who were on ventilator support, died as a result of power outage, authorities said that newborns were already in a critical condition and the deaths cannot be linked to the power cut.

“My child was admitted since last 15 days and on Monday around 1pm, there was a power cut. When there was no light, how will the ventilator and other medical equipments work? There should be a probe and the guilty should be punished,” said Bisharampur resident Guarav Kumar Singh.

Authorities ruled out the possibility of a power cut as the cause of the deaths.

“The four newborn babies died early on Monday. We spoke to the people, including the doctor, and it’s very clear that power fluctuations did not interrupt the functioning of the ventilator,” Surguja collector Kundan Kumar said.

Kumar added that he spoke to the electricians who said the fluctuations took place between 1.00am and 1.30am.

“The controlpanel got burnt and it was being repaired. The alternate backup (electricity) was working throughout and all the ventilators were running,” Kumar said, adding that four babies, who died, were in critical condition. Of these, two were on ventilator support, he said.

“There are still 30-35 kids in the SNCU. A probe has been ordered and the medical reports of the four newborns will soon be released by the hospital,” Kumar said.

In a video released by health minister’s office, Singh Deo said he has directed the health secretary to constitute a team to investigate the matter.

“After learning about the deaths in Ambikapur medical college hospital, I have asked the health secretary to constitute a probe team and send it to the spot for an inquiry. I have also informed chief minister Bhupesh Baghel about the incident,” he said.

Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey also expressed grief over the incident and asked the state government for a thorough probe and appropriate action. She also asked the government to ensure relief to the kin of the deceased and adopt steps to prevent such incidents. No case has been registered so far.

Last year in October, four newborn babies died at a government medical college hospital in Surguja district due to alleged negligence of hospital administration .However, the health officials claimed that the babies died due to birth-related complications.

