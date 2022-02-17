Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Free coaching aid for senior classes
delhi news

Free coaching aid for senior classes

As part of agreement, around 6,000 students in classes 11 and 12 in government schools will be provided free coaching preparation through test series, necessary academic support, and regular mentoring sessions.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said there were many children who aspire to enter medical and engineering institutes but couldn’t afford expensive coaching.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

To provide free coaching material to students preparing for entrance examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, the Delhi government has inked an MoU with an organisation -- Avanti Fellows -- that will help students in classes 11 and 12 with their preparation for various entrance exams, a government statement said.

As part of agreement, around 6,000 students in classes 11 and 12 in government schools will be provided free coaching preparation through test series, necessary academic support, and regular mentoring sessions, the statement added.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said there were many children who aspire to enter medical and engineering institutes but couldn’t afford expensive coaching. The government’s initiative would help such students, he said. 

“Many children dream of getting higher education from the best medical or engineering institutions to become doctors-engineers. But their parents are not able to afford expensive coaching. Now, this picture is set to change in Delhi. Under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, now children studying in science stream in government schools of Delhi will be given free coaching by experts for entrance exams like NEET, JEE, paramedical and other technical courses,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

RELATED STORIES

He added that the initiative will aid thousands of future doctors, engineers, scientists, STEM experts. “The Delhi government is committed to promoting equitable access to higher education opportunities in science and technology and this free coaching programme will prove to be a milestone in this direction,” said Sisodia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP