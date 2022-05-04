Freed of curbs, Eid festivities in old Delhi return after 2 years
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic upended Delhi’s traditional Eid festivities, celebrations returned to its full grandeur on Tuesday with the capital’s major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City, witnessing large-scale participation in the early morning Eid namaz. Festivities continued through the day with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts.
Covid restrictions in the city have remained relaxed on account of a low daily count of Covid cases and on Tuesday, several mosques held the namaz early, keeping the heat in mind. Several mosques held prayers in shifts to accommodate the rush.
Jama Masjid held the Eid namaz around 6am.
Shamse Alam, 28-year-old resident of Madhu Vihar travelled to Jama Masjid to offer Eid prayers with his family.
“It has been a family tradition to offer Eid namaz at Jama Masjid and I am grateful we are able to resume it and everyone has stayed safe during this period,” he said.
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said for over two years, most mosques had not allowed masses to perform Eid namaz due to the Covid-induced restrictions.
“I have rarely seen the mosque overflowing with such a massive gathering,” he said on Tuesday.
In another part of the Walled City, near Chandni Chowk, the 17th century Fatehpuri Masjid also saw a huge crowd for the Eid namaz. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, khateeb of Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri, said,
“We asked people to offer namaz in their own localities, but we saw a gathering larger than the ones seen during the pre-pandemic days,” he said.
-
Chandigarh | AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 MC councillors for voting against party lines
The Aam Aadmi Party has issued show-cause notices to six of its councillors for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting of April 30. Those put on notice are Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26). Most of them are considered close to former mayor and party leader, Subhash Chawla.
-
Chandigarh Policy Pangs | Leasehold to freehold policy blueprint remains on paper
For three long decades, the Chandigarh administration has been toing and froing on a comprehensive policy for conversion of sold commercial leasehold properties to freehold. Nearly 70% commercial and industrial plots in the city are leasehold, allowing occupation for a limited period, mostly 99 years, with government agencies holding the ownership rights.
-
Two booked for burning 33-year-old man alive in Lalru
Seven days after the burnt body of a 33-year-old man was found in Lalru, police booked a couple in the case. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ashraf of Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented accommodation. The deceased's body was found on April 26. On the evening of April 26, the deceased's brother was told by the accused that they dropped the victim off in Zirakpur.
-
Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the owners of a private housing project for not giving possession of a flat to a couple despite allegedly taking money from them. The complainants Ajay Kumar Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, residents of VIP Road, alleged that they had bought a flat from Barnala Developers in September 2020 for ₹51.52 lakh. After taking the money, the developers neither gave them the flat nor returned the amount.
-
Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts
With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.
