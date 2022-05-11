Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from Friday
The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, rose to 41.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and is predicted to touch the 43-degree mark on May 12 as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies.
The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.
The automatic weather station in Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius. Jafarpur and Mungeshpur recorded a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius.
A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.
The heatwave spell from Friday may see the mercury soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani kept the mercury in check.
"Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.
Easterly winds will make way for hot and dry westerly winds by Thursday which will push the mercury up, he said.
Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.
Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.
A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.
-
Sexual assault by husband needs to be called rape: Delhi HC's Justice Shakdher
While striking down the marital rape exception in the Indian Penal Code, Justice Rajiv Shakdher of Delhi High Court Wednesday said that the immunity to the husband is “steeped in patriarchy and misogyny” and sexual assault by the husband on his wife needs to be called out as rape and non-consensual sex in a marriage is an antithesis of what matrimony stands for in modern times i.e. the relationship of equals.
-
'Not just Hindus or Muslims…': Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP in Assam
Alleging the BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and dividing the country, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. But I say, take off your spectacles of communalism, you will see that it is India, that is in danger."
-
NCP is ‘backstabber’, will report its ‘machinations’ to Congress high-command: Nana Patole
Mumbai: Soon after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party joined hands with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party at the Gondia Zilla Parishad elections on Tuesday, Congress lashed out at NCP for “back-stabbing” them. Reacting sharply to the development, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Nana Patole said that he will report their 'machinations' to the Congress high-command.
-
In absence of political pressure, PMC commissioner trying to push unpopular projects
PUNE As the elected members' tenure is over and the administration is in charge of the Pune Municipal Corporation, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has been trying to push some unpopular decisions. The parking policy was approved by the PMC five years ago. The general body had given its nod to the same. The aim of the parking policy was to help citizens choose public transport over private transport.
-
State reports 200+ cases again, Tope asks not to panic
Mumbai The daily Covid caseload is on the rise in Maharashtra as 221 fresh cases and one death were reported on Wednesday. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is on a steady rise at 1,412, with 211 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Last week, the state clocked 200-plus cases for four consecutive days. The city, on the other hand, reported 124 cases and zero deaths.
